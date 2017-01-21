2017 World Baseball Classic: Jason Kipnis could suit up for Team Israel

Israel wants Kipnis on board, anyway

If we told you that a team with blue and white uniforms was interested in the services of Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis, you'd probably suspect we were talking about the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Nope. Instead, we're talking about Israel's World Baseball Classic team -- a group that has supposedly reached out to Kipnis in hopes of winning him over, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi:


Kipnis, 29, is coming off a season in which he batted .275/.343/.469 with a career-best 23 home runs. He would be the best player on a roster that currently includes the likes of Sam Fuld and Ty Kelly, among other fringe big-league talents.

The 2017 World Baseball Classic is scheduled to run through most of March. Given Israel's roster, it seems unlikely Kipnis would be away from Cleveland's camp for too long.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

