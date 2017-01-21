2017 World Baseball Classic: Jason Kipnis could suit up for Team Israel

If we told you that a team with blue and white uniforms was interested in the services of Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis, you'd probably suspect we were talking about the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Nope. Instead, we're talking about Israel's World Baseball Classic team -- a group that has supposedly reached out to Kipnis in hopes of winning him over, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi:

Team Israel has been in contact with Jason Kipnis about representing country in @WBCBaseball; Kipnis has not made a decision yet. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 21, 2017

Kipnis, 29, is coming off a season in which he batted .275/.343/.469 with a career-best 23 home runs. He would be the best player on a roster that currently includes the likes of Sam Fuld and Ty Kelly, among other fringe big-league talents.

The 2017 World Baseball Classic is scheduled to run through most of March. Given Israel's roster, it seems unlikely Kipnis would be away from Cleveland's camp for too long.