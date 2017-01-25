2017 World Baseball Classic Rosters: Every MLB player and minor-leaguer in the WBC
The 2017 WBC gets underway in March
The 2017 World Baseball Classic gets underway on March 6. You can click here for the 2017 World Baseball Classic format, pool assignments, full TV schedule, and start times. After you do that, we can turn our attention to the not-yet-finalized rosters for the 16 teams who've qualified tournament pool play for 2017.
Rather than inundate you with every single name, we'll instead highlight the MLB and MLB-affiliated minor-league players who will, barring injury or change of heart, participate in the forthcoming 2017 WBC. Let's get to it, sorted alphabetically by country ...
Australia
- Travis Blackley, P, Tigers (minors)
- Allan de San Miguel, C, Royals (minors)
- Liam Hendriks, P, Athletics
- Steve Kent, P, Braves (minors)
- Daniel McGrath, P, Red Sox (minors)
- Robbie Perkins, C, Rockies (minors)
- Warwick Saupold, P, Tigers (minors)
- Aaron Whitefield, OF, Twins (minors)
Canada
- Andrew Albers, P, Braves (minors)
- John Axford, P, Athletics
- Shane Dawson, P, Blue Jays (minors)
- Kellin Deglan, C, Yankees (minors)
- Freddie Freeman, INF, Braves
- Jim Henderson, P, Cubs (minors)
- Russell Martin, INF, Blue Jays
- Dustin Molleken, P, Tigers (minors)
- Justin Morneau, INF, free agent
- Josh Naylor, INF, Padres (minors)
- Tyler O'Neill, OF, Mariners (minors)
- Nick Pivetta, P, Phillies (minors)
- Dalton Pompey, OF, Blue Jays
- Jamie Romak, INF, Padres (minors)
- Michael Saunders, OF, Phillies
- Eric Wood, INF, Pirates (minors)
China
- Xu Guiyuan, OF, Orioles (minors)
Chinese Taipei
- Shao-Ching Chiang, P, Indians (minors)
Colombia
- Jorge Alfaro, C, Phillies (minors)
- Yhonathan Barrios, P, Brewers (minors)
- Nabil Crismatt, P, Mets (minors)
- William Cuevas, P, Tigers (minors)
- Carlos Diaz, P, Giants (minors)
- Dayan Diaz, P, Astros (minors)
- Kevin Escorcia, P, Royals (minors)
- Tayron Guerrero, P, Marlins (minors)
- Dilson Herrera, INF, Reds
- Yeizer Marrugo, P, Orioles (minors)
- Greg Nappo, P, Marlins (minors)
- Dewin Perez, P, Yankees (minors)
- Tito Polo, OF, Yankees (minors)
- Jose Quintana, P, White Sox
- Harold Ramirez, OF, Blue Jays (minors)
- Mauricio Ramos, INF, Royals (minors)
- Reynaldo Rodriguez, INF, Twins (minors)
- Adrian Sanchez, INF, Nationals (minors)
- Donovan Solano, INF, Yankees (minors)
- Jhonatan Solano, C, Nationals (minors)
- Julio Teheran, P, Braves
- Giovanny Urshela, INF, Indians (minors)
- Carlos Vidal, OF, Yankees (minors)
Cuba
None
Dominican Republic
- Jose Bautista, OF, Blue Jays
- Adrian Beltre, INF, Rangers
- Dellin Betances, P, Yankees
- Robinson Cano, INF, Mariners
- Alex Colome, P, Rays
- Nelson Cruz, OF, Mariners
- Manny Machado, INF, Orioles
- Starling Marte, OF, Pirates
- Carlos Martinez, P, Cardinals
- Nomar Mazara, OF, Rangers
- Marcell Ozuna, OF, Marlins
- Gregory Polanco, OF, Pirates
- Alex Reyes, P, Cardinals
- Jose Reyes, INF, Mets
Israel
- Corey Baker, P, Cardinals (minors)
- Scott Burcham, INF, Rockies (minors)
- Gabe Cramer, P, Royals (minors)
- Ike Davis, INF, free agent
- Cody Decker, OF, Brewers (minors)
- Sam Fuld, OF, free agent
- Jake Kalish, P, Royals (minors)
- Alex Katz, P, White Sox (minors)
- Ty Kelly, INF, Mets
- Dean Kremer, P, Dodgers (minors)
- Tyler Krieger, INF, Indians (minors)
- Ryan Lavarnway, C, Athletics (minors)
- R.C. Orlan, P, Nationals (minors)
- Nick Rickles, C, Nationals (minors)
- Danny Valencia, INF, Mariners
- Joey Wagman, P, Athletics (minors)
Italy
- Dan Altavilla, P, Mariners
- Drew Butera, C, Royals
- Francisco Cervelli, C, Pirates
- Chris Colabello, 1B, Indians (minors)
- Daniel Descalso, INF, free agent
- Nick Fanti, P, Phillies (minors)
- Johnny Giavotella, INF, free agent
- Brandon Nimmo, OF, Mets
- Pat Venditte, P, Mariners (minors)
Japan
- Nori Aoiki, OF, Astros
Mexico
- Xorge Carrillo, C, Mets
- Khris Davis, OF, Athletics
- Jaime Garcia, P, Braves
- Danny Espinosa, INF, Angels
- Adrian Gonzalez, INF, Dodgers
- Miguel Gonzalez, P, White Sox
- Roberto Osuna, P, Blue Jays
- Oliver Perez, P, Nationals
- Sergio Romo, P, free agent
- Fernando Salas, P, free agent
- Joakim Soria, P, Royals
- Carlos Torres, P, Brewers
Netherlands
- Xander Bogaerts, INF, Red Sox
- Didi Gregorius, INF, Yankees
- Spencer Kieboom, C, Nationals (minors)
- Juremi Profar, INF, Rangers (minors)
- Jurickson Profar, INF, Rangers
- Jonathan Schoop, INF, Orioles
- Andrelton Simmons, INF, Angels
Puerto Rico
- Javier Baez, INF, Cubs
- Carlos Beltran, OF, Astros
- Alex Claudio, P, Rangers
- Joseph Colon, P, Indians (minors)
- Carlos Correa, INF, Astros
- Edwin Diaz, P, Mariners
- Francisco Lindor, INF, Indians
- Seth Lugo, P, Mets
- Joe Jimenez, P, Tigers (minors)
- Yadier Molina, C, Cardinals
- T.J. Rivera, INF, Mets
- Eddie Rosario, OF, Twins
- Hector Santiago, P, Twins
- Giovanni Soto, P, White Sox
South Korea
- Seung-Hwan Oh, P, Cardinals
United States
- Chris Archer, P, Rays
- Nolan Arenado, INF, Rockies
- Alex Bregman, INF, Astros
- Matt Carpenter, INF, Cardinals
- Brandon Crawford, INF, Giants
- Sam Dyson, P, Rangers
- Mychal Givens, P, Orioles
- Paul Goldschmidt, INF, Diamondbacks
- Luke Gregerson, P, Astros
- Eric Hosmer, INF, Royals
- Adam Jones, OF, Orioles
- Ian Kinsler, INF, Tigers
- Jonathan Lucroy, C, Rangers
- Andrew McCutchen, OF, Pirates
- Andrew Miller, P, Indians
- Daniel Murphy, INF, Nationals
- Buster Posey, C, Giants
- Tanner Roark, P, Nationals
- Marcus Stroman, P, Blue Jays
- Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Marlins
- Christian Yelich, OF, Marlins
Venezuela
- Jose Altuve, INF, Astros
- Asdrubal Cabrera, INF, Mets
- Miguel Cabrera, INF, Tigers
- Jhoulys Chacin, P, Padres
- Alcides Escobar, INF, Royals
- Jeanmar Gomez, P, Phillies
- Carlos Gonzalez, OF, Rockies
- Felix Hernandez, P, Mariners
- Odubel Herrera, OF, Phillies
- Ender Inciarte, OF, Braves
- Sandy Leon, C, Red Sox
- Victor Martinez, INF, Tigers
- Rougned Odor, INF, Rangers
- Martin Perez, P, Rangers
- Salvador Perez, C, Royals
- Martin Prado, INF, Marlins
- Francisco Rodriguez, P, Tigers
- Bruce Rondon, P, Tigers
So who ya got?
