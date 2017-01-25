2017 World Baseball Classic Rosters: Every MLB player and minor-leaguer in the WBC

The 2017 World Baseball Classic gets underway on March 6. You can click here for the 2017 World Baseball Classic format, pool assignments, full TV schedule, and start times. After you do that, we can turn our attention to the not-yet-finalized rosters for the 16 teams who've qualified tournament pool play for 2017.

Rather than inundate you with every single name, we'll instead highlight the MLB and MLB-affiliated minor-league players who will, barring injury or change of heart, participate in the forthcoming 2017 WBC. Let's get to it, sorted alphabetically by country ...

Australia

Travis Blackley, P, Tigers (minors)

Allan de San Miguel, C, Royals (minors)

Liam Hendriks, P, Athletics

Steve Kent, P, Braves (minors)

Daniel McGrath, P, Red Sox (minors)

Robbie Perkins, C, Rockies (minors)

Warwick Saupold, P, Tigers (minors)

Aaron Whitefield, OF, Twins (minors)

Canada

Andrew Albers, P, Braves (minors)

John Axford, P, Athletics

Shane Dawson, P, Blue Jays (minors)

Kellin Deglan, C, Yankees (minors)

Freddie Freeman, INF, Braves

Jim Henderson, P, Cubs (minors)

Russell Martin, INF, Blue Jays

Dustin Molleken, P, Tigers (minors)

Justin Morneau, INF, free agent

Josh Naylor, INF, Padres (minors)

Tyler O'Neill, OF, Mariners (minors)

Nick Pivetta, P, Phillies (minors)

Dalton Pompey, OF, Blue Jays

Jamie Romak, INF, Padres (minors)

Michael Saunders, OF, Phillies

Eric Wood, INF, Pirates (minors)

China

Xu Guiyuan, OF, Orioles (minors)

Chinese Taipei

Shao-Ching Chiang, P, Indians (minors)

Colombia

Jorge Alfaro, C, Phillies (minors)

Yhonathan Barrios, P, Brewers (minors)

Nabil Crismatt, P, Mets (minors)

William Cuevas, P, Tigers (minors)

Carlos Diaz, P, Giants (minors)

Dayan Diaz, P, Astros (minors)

Kevin Escorcia, P, Royals (minors)

Tayron Guerrero, P, Marlins (minors)

Dilson Herrera, INF, Reds

Yeizer Marrugo, P, Orioles (minors)

Greg Nappo, P, Marlins (minors)

Dewin Perez, P, Yankees (minors)

Tito Polo, OF, Yankees (minors)

Jose Quintana, P, White Sox

Harold Ramirez, OF, Blue Jays (minors)

Mauricio Ramos, INF, Royals (minors)

Reynaldo Rodriguez, INF, Twins (minors)

Adrian Sanchez, INF, Nationals (minors)

Donovan Solano, INF, Yankees (minors)

Jhonatan Solano, C, Nationals (minors)

Julio Teheran, P, Braves

Giovanny Urshela, INF, Indians (minors)

Carlos Vidal, OF, Yankees (minors)

Cuba

None

Dominican Republic

Jose Bautista, OF, Blue Jays

Adrian Beltre, INF, Rangers

Dellin Betances, P, Yankees

Robinson Cano, INF, Mariners

Alex Colome, P, Rays

Nelson Cruz, OF, Mariners

Manny Machado, INF, Orioles

Starling Marte, OF, Pirates

Carlos Martinez, P, Cardinals

Nomar Mazara, OF, Rangers

Marcell Ozuna, OF, Marlins

Gregory Polanco, OF, Pirates

Alex Reyes, P, Cardinals

Jose Reyes, INF, Mets

Israel

Corey Baker, P, Cardinals (minors)

Scott Burcham, INF, Rockies (minors)

Gabe Cramer, P, Royals (minors)

Ike Davis, INF, free agent

Cody Decker, OF, Brewers (minors)

Sam Fuld, OF, free agent

Jake Kalish, P, Royals (minors)

Alex Katz, P, White Sox (minors)

Ty Kelly, INF, Mets

Dean Kremer, P, Dodgers (minors)

Tyler Krieger, INF, Indians (minors)

Ryan Lavarnway, C, Athletics (minors)

R.C. Orlan, P, Nationals (minors)

Nick Rickles, C, Nationals (minors)

Danny Valencia, INF, Mariners

Joey Wagman, P, Athletics (minors)

Italy

Dan Altavilla, P, Mariners

Drew Butera, C, Royals

Francisco Cervelli, C, Pirates

Chris Colabello, 1B, Indians (minors)

Daniel Descalso, INF, free agent

Nick Fanti, P, Phillies (minors)

Johnny Giavotella, INF, free agent

Brandon Nimmo, OF, Mets

Pat Venditte, P, Mariners (minors)

Japan

Nori Aoiki, OF, Astros

Mexico

Xorge Carrillo, C, Mets

Khris Davis, OF, Athletics

Jaime Garcia, P, Braves

Danny Espinosa, INF, Angels

Adrian Gonzalez, INF, Dodgers

Miguel Gonzalez, P, White Sox

Roberto Osuna, P, Blue Jays

Oliver Perez, P, Nationals

Sergio Romo, P, free agent

Fernando Salas, P, free agent

Joakim Soria, P, Royals

Carlos Torres, P, Brewers

Netherlands

Xander Bogaerts, INF, Red Sox

Didi Gregorius, INF, Yankees

Spencer Kieboom, C, Nationals (minors)

Juremi Profar, INF, Rangers (minors)

Jurickson Profar, INF, Rangers

Jonathan Schoop, INF, Orioles

Andrelton Simmons, INF, Angels

Puerto Rico

Javier Baez, INF, Cubs

Carlos Beltran, OF, Astros

Alex Claudio, P, Rangers

Joseph Colon, P, Indians (minors)

Carlos Correa, INF, Astros

Edwin Diaz, P, Mariners

Francisco Lindor, INF, Indians

Seth Lugo, P, Mets

Joe Jimenez, P, Tigers (minors)

Yadier Molina, C, Cardinals

T.J. Rivera, INF, Mets

Eddie Rosario, OF, Twins

Hector Santiago, P, Twins

Giovanni Soto, P, White Sox

South Korea

Seung-Hwan Oh, P, Cardinals

United States

Chris Archer, P, Rays

Nolan Arenado, INF, Rockies

Alex Bregman, INF, Astros

Matt Carpenter, INF, Cardinals

Brandon Crawford, INF, Giants

Sam Dyson, P, Rangers

Mychal Givens, P, Orioles

Paul Goldschmidt, INF, Diamondbacks

Luke Gregerson, P, Astros

Eric Hosmer, INF, Royals

Adam Jones, OF, Orioles

Ian Kinsler, INF, Tigers

Jonathan Lucroy, C, Rangers

Andrew McCutchen, OF, Pirates

Andrew Miller, P, Indians

Daniel Murphy, INF, Nationals

Buster Posey, C, Giants

Tanner Roark, P, Nationals

Marcus Stroman, P, Blue Jays

Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Marlins

Christian Yelich, OF, Marlins

Venezuela

Jose Altuve, INF, Astros

Asdrubal Cabrera, INF, Mets

Miguel Cabrera, INF, Tigers

Jhoulys Chacin, P, Padres

Alcides Escobar, INF, Royals

Jeanmar Gomez, P, Phillies

Carlos Gonzalez, OF, Rockies

Felix Hernandez, P, Mariners

Odubel Herrera, OF, Phillies

Ender Inciarte, OF, Braves

Sandy Leon, C, Red Sox

Victor Martinez, INF, Tigers

Rougned Odor, INF, Rangers

Martin Perez, P, Rangers

Salvador Perez, C, Royals

Martin Prado, INF, Marlins

Francisco Rodriguez, P, Tigers

Bruce Rondon, P, Tigers

