2017 World Baseball Classic semifinal: USA vs. Japan score, highlights, live blog

The World Baseball Classic rages on Tuesday with Team USA taking on undefeated Japan in a do-or-die semifinal game that will determine who faces Puerto Rico in the championship on Wednesday.

Heading into the finals, there are two pretty good options here.

If USA faces Puerto Rico, it marks the rematch of an excellent second-round pool play game in which Puerto Rico emerged victorious by the skin of its teeth. This is Puerto Rico’s second straight WBC in the finals, as they lost to the Dominican Republic last time around. This finals matchup would also mean that we’re guaranteed to see a first-time champion.

On the other hand, if Japan wins, the story would be the country’s dominance in this event. Japan won the inaugural event in 2006 and repeated as champ in 2009. So you’d have Puerto Rico shooting for its first title and Japan looking to have the bragging rights of winning three of the first four World Baseball Classics. Also, both teams would be undefeated heading into the bout.

So it comes down to this, with Tanner Roark (2.83 ERA in 210 IP last year) getting the ball for USA against a stacked Japanese lineup. For Japan, it’s Tomoyuki Sugano, who had a 2.01 ERA in 183 1/3 innings for the Yomiuri Giants (NPB, which is Japan’s major league) last season.

We’ll be live blogging all the action. Check it out here:

