2017 World Baseball Classic shatters first-round attendance record

This is the fourth installment of the WBC and maybe it's catching on

The World Baseball Classic’s first round of play concluded on Monday night with a tiebreaker game that saw Venezuela squeak by Italy. If it has seemed like the crowds were bigger this time around than some instances in the past, that’s because they were. In a big way. 

Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that the first round drew 621,851 fans, which is a record by a blowout. The previous high came in 2013 with 463,017 fans. Now, it’s hard to compare apples to apples given that the venues change each year, but that’s a 34 percent higher record than the previous one. 

Plus, those who watched the USA vs. Dominican Republic game saw the largest crowd in Marlins Park history -- and a rowdy and incredibly fun crowd at that. 

In fact, Marlins Park drew 163,878 fans, which was the highest number for a venue in the first round of WBC play in history. 

The biggest takeaway: If you don’t like the event, it’s bad news. This thing isn’t going anywhere. 

The second round has already started in Pool E, with Pool F getting started Tuesday night in San Diego with a game between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. No one dominated their pool more than Puerto Rico in the first round, but the Dominican Republic hasn’t lost a WBC game since 2009. Something’s gotta give in Petco Park, starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. local time. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games