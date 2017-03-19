2017 World Baseball Classic USA vs. Dominican Republic final score: U.S. beats Dominicans to advance to semifinal

The United States came from behind to defeat the Dominican Republic by a score of 6-3 in World Baseball Classic play on Saturday night. The game in Petco Park in San Diego was to determine the final spot in the semifinals. The U.S. claimed that spot, while the Dominican Republic saw its 2017 WBC run come to an end. Along the way, Giancarlo Stanton launched one of the hardest home runs you’ll see, and Adam Jones made a catch that won’t soon be forgotten.

Now for some things to know about the U.S. win over the D.R. …

1. Our semifinal match-ups are set.

The WBC semifinals are set for Monday in Dodger Stadium. We already knew that undefeated Puerto Rico would face the Netherlands on Monday night. Now we know that U.S. will face undefeated Japan on Tuesday night (Tanner Roark will be the U.S. starter in that one). Then the championship game will be on Wednesday night. From here on out, it’s a single-elimination format.

2. We won’t be having a repeat champion.

Your WBC winners to date …

2006: Japan

2009: Japan

2013: Dominican Republic

Obviously, the D.R. won’t be repeating this year in light of their loss on Saturday night. Japan, though, has the chance to win three out of four. As for the U.S. …

3. The U.S. has a shot at their best finish in WBC history.

The U.S. has yet to make it as far as the title game in WBC play. Here’s how they’ve finished in prior tournaments …

WBC U.S. Finish Eliminated U.S. Overall record 2006 8th place Second round 3-3 2009 4th place Semifinals 4-4 2013 6th place Second round 3-3

Thus far in the 2017 WBC, the U.S. has gone 4-2 and of course can finish no worse than fourth. Since they’ve already clinched a winning WBC record for the first time and will at worst equal their best overall finish, you can argue that this is their best showing no matter how Wednesday’s game goes. Of course, Adam Jones and company have designs on much more than “just” a fourth-place finish.

4. The U.S. brought the highlight plays in this one.

Not only was this a necessary win for the U.S., it was a necessary win with the necessary flourishes. First, there was Giancarlo Stanton’s absolute “gun fired from a cannon” home run in the fourth that put the U.S. on top for good ...

And the people say: “Lawduhmighty.”

Then, most memorably, there was Adam Jones’ impossible catch ...

You will forget things, but you will not forget that. Thanks to Stanton and Jones, the U.S. prevailed in style and lit a fire under their fans. Suffice it to say, nothing was lacking about the U.S. effort and enthusiasm on Saturday night.

5. The U.S. survived the “group of death”

Second-round Pool E included Japan, the Netherlands, Israel, and Cuba. By comparison, second-round Pool F included Puerto Rico, the United States, the Dominican Republic, and Venezuela. So that’s four legit WBC powerhouses in one group. Sure, the U.S. has slipped up along the way, but the fact that they survived that absolutely loaded fray is highly impressive. Consider Team USA (and of course Puerto Rico, who won Pool F) to be battle-tested headed into Los Angeles.

6. We watched it with you.

As is our wont around here, we live-blogged all the action for your uplift, enjoyment, and provocation. Re-live this very memorable U.S.-D.R. clash via our running commentary ...

