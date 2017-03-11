2017 World Baseball Classic: USA vs. Dominican Republic score, results, highlights, live blog

The most anticipated game of the 2017 World Baseball Classic will be played Saturday evening. The most anticipated game other than the Championship Game, that is.

Saturday night, Team USA will meet the Dominican Republic at Marlins Park. Here’s how you can watch the game . Both clubs are 1-0 during Pool C play thus far. The winner of Saturday’s game won’t clinch a spot in the second round, though they’ll be a very safe bet to advance.

We here at CBS Sports will live blog Saturday’s game between the two baseball powerhouses, so make sure you check back for commentary, photos, videos, silly predictions, and all sorts of other stuff. Here’s the live blog: