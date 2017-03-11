2017 World Baseball Classic: USA vs. Dominican Republic score, results, highlights, live blog
The winner of Saturday's game between USA and the Dominican Republic is all but a lock to advance to the second round
The most anticipated game of the 2017 World Baseball Classic will be played Saturday evening. The most anticipated game other than the Championship Game, that is.
Saturday night, Team USA will meet the Dominican Republic at Marlins Park. Here’s how you can watch the game . Both clubs are 1-0 during Pool C play thus far. The winner of Saturday’s game won’t clinch a spot in the second round, though they’ll be a very safe bet to advance.
We here at CBS Sports will live blog Saturday’s game between the two baseball powerhouses, so make sure you check back for commentary, photos, videos, silly predictions, and all sorts of other stuff. Here’s the live blog:
Our Latest Stories
-
Orioles to try Alvarez in outfield
Pedro Alvarez is changing positions and taking a minor-league deal to return to the O's
-
Pirates place Kang on restricted list
Kang is unlikely to be ready for the start of the regular season
-
O's deal hits snag after Pagan physical
Angel Pagan reportedly agreed to a deal with the O's before something popped up in his phy...
-
NL Central preview: Cubs repeat on tap
It sure looks like a battle for second place in the NL Central
-
MLB commish says WBC isn't going away
MLB's commissioner says reports of the WBC's demise have been greatly exaggerated
-
WBC recap: USA, Puerto Rico walk-off
A pair of walk-off wins highlights Friday's action
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre