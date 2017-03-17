2017 World Baseball Classic: USA vs. Puerto Rico score, results, highlights, live blog

The winner of Friday night's game between USA and Puerto Rico will be in prime position to advance to the semi-finals

Friday night at San Diego’s Petco Park, USA and Puerto Rico will play a game with fairly large stakes in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. The winning team will be all but assured of a spot in the semi-finals. The WBC final four, if you will. The loser will not be eliminated, though their next game Saturday will essentially become a must-win.

On the mound Friday night will be Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman for USA and Mets right-hander Seth Lugo for Puerto Rico. Stroman threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the high-powered Dominican Republic in the first round of the WBC. Lugo, meanwhile, tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against Venezuela in his first WBC start. Each club is sending out their best starter.

Here’s how you can watch Friday night’s USA vs. Puerto Rico . We here at CBS Sports will be live blogging the entire game, so make sure you check back often for commentary, analysis, videos and photos, basically anything you can imagine.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

