2017 World Baseball Classic: USA vs. Puerto Rico score, results, highlights, live blog
The winner of Friday night's game between USA and Puerto Rico will be in prime position to advance to the semi-finals
Friday night at San Diego’s Petco Park, USA and Puerto Rico will play a game with fairly large stakes in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. The winning team will be all but assured of a spot in the semi-finals. The WBC final four, if you will. The loser will not be eliminated, though their next game Saturday will essentially become a must-win.
On the mound Friday night will be Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman for USA and Mets right-hander Seth Lugo for Puerto Rico. Stroman threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the high-powered Dominican Republic in the first round of the WBC. Lugo, meanwhile, tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against Venezuela in his first WBC start. Each club is sending out their best starter.
Here’s how you can watch Friday night’s USA vs. Puerto Rico . We here at CBS Sports will be live blogging the entire game, so make sure you check back often for commentary, analysis, videos and photos, basically anything you can imagine.
