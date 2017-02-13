2017 World Series odds: Oddsmakers like Cubs, Red Sox as MLB favorites

So how do oddsmakers feel about a Cubs repeat in 2017? Check it out, courtesy of Bovada.lv

Pitchers and catchers will soon be pitching and catching under the Arizona and Florida sun, and that means it's past time to start thinking about the 2017 season.

To that end, let's have a look at some World Series odds as we get set for the return of This, Our Baseball. Courtesy of Bovada.lv (@BovadaLV on Twitter) come the following pre-season numbers on the 2017 Fall Classic ...

Odds to win the 2017 World Series
Team HOT STOVE ODDS (NOV. 3) PRE-CAMP ODDS (FEB. 13) Trend
Red Sox
9/1 9/2
Cubs
7/2 9/2
Indians
14/1 8/1
Dodgers
9/1 10/1
Nationals
12/1 10/1
Giants
14/1 12/1
Astros
16/1 14/1
Mets
14/1 18/1
Blue Jays
14/1 20/1
Cardinals
22/1 22/1 --
Yankees
25/1 25/1 --
Rangers
16/1 28/1
Orioles
22/1 33/1
Tigers
22/1 33/1
Royals
33/1 33/1 --
Mariners
25/1 33/1
Rockies
66/1 40/1
Pirates
28/1 40/1
White Sox
40/1 75/1
Angels
50/1 75/1
Marlins
40/1 75/1
Rays
66/1 75/1
Diamondbacks
100/1 100/1 --
Braves
100/1 100/1 --
Reds
100/1 150/1
Brewers
75/1 150/1
Twins
100/1 150/1
Athletics
75/1 150/1
Phillies
100/1 150/1
Padres
100/1 150/1

As you can see, the reigning champs, the Cubs, are co-favorites with the Red Sox, who won the AL East last season and added Chris Sale over the winter. The AL-champion Indians, meantime, check in at third. If you're looking for a play in long-shot territory, the Rockies and Pirates, each at 40-1, merit some consideration. The Angels at 75-1 are also attractive

So ... Who ya got? Baseball's coming, folks.

