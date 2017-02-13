2017 World Series odds: Oddsmakers like Cubs, Red Sox as MLB favorites

Pitchers and catchers will soon be pitching and catching under the Arizona and Florida sun, and that means it's past time to start thinking about the 2017 season.

To that end, let's have a look at some World Series odds as we get set for the return of This, Our Baseball. Courtesy of Bovada.lv (@BovadaLV on Twitter) come the following pre-season numbers on the 2017 Fall Classic ...

As you can see, the reigning champs, the Cubs, are co-favorites with the Red Sox, who won the AL East last season and added Chris Sale over the winter. The AL-champion Indians, meantime, check in at third. If you're looking for a play in long-shot territory, the Rockies and Pirates, each at 40-1, merit some consideration. The Angels at 75-1 are also attractive

So ... Who ya got? Baseball's coming, folks.