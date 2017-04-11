A look at the rings the Indians received for winning the 2016 AL championship

The Cleveland Indians are finally playing their first home game of the season Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox after opening the year with a six-game road trip.

Before the game the Indians held a pregame ceremony honoring the 2016 club for reaching the World Series. No, they didn’t win, but getting to the Fall Classic is worth celebrating. Here are the club’s AL championship rings:

Very nice. Not as nice as a World Series championship ring, but to the victors go the spoils. The Indians definitely look like a World Series contender again this season, so they have a very real chance at finishing what they started in 2016.

(Yes, every team that loses the World Series gives out rings for the league championship. The Indians aren’t doing anything out of the ordinary here.)