A Mets prospect learned the hard way to not park in Jacob deGrom's spot

You’ve probably never heard of Kevin Kaczmarski. You probably have heard of Jacob DeGrom. On Tuesday, the two shared a connection.

Kaczmarski, an A-ball outfielder in the New York Mets system, made the mistake of parking in deGrom’s spot. Veterans don’t take well to those sorts of things from minor-league players, and so deGrom got back at Kaczmarski. How? By plastic-wrapping his car:

Kaczmarksi, to his credit, seems to be taking the whole thing in stride:

@Josh_Smoker I'll wear it lol — Kevin Kaczmarski (@KevinKaz4) March 20, 2017

But one has to wonder: just where did deGrom get all that plastic wrap?