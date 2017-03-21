A Mets prospect learned the hard way to not park in Jacob deGrom's spot

Kevin Kaczmarski had some unwrapping to do

You’ve probably never heard of Kevin Kaczmarski. You probably have heard of Jacob DeGrom. On Tuesday, the two shared a connection.

Kaczmarski, an A-ball outfielder in the New York Mets system, made the mistake of parking in deGrom’s spot. Veterans don’t take well to those sorts of things from minor-league players, and so deGrom got back at Kaczmarski. How? By plastic-wrapping his car:

Kaczmarksi, to his credit, seems to be taking the whole thing in stride:

But one has to wonder: just where did deGrom get all that plastic wrap?

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

