A minor league has a new tiebreaker idea, and it involves a home run derby

If there's one question being asked at every level of baseball, it's what can be done to better preserve pitchers' arms. One league is experimenting with an unconventional answer.

The Futures Collegiate Baseball League -- an unaffiliated short-season league that comprises nine teams -- is implementing new operating procedures for extra-inning games. After the 10th inning, the game as it is usually played will effectively end, with the two sides partaking in a home-run derby to determine the true winner.

Here's the reasoning, per the Associated Press:

Commissioner Christopher Hall says the change is designed to protect pitchers and also make the games more exciting for fans.

You can argue on the merits of both points -- the AP notes that this rule would've affected 15 games last season -- but let's say this much: it's nice to see someone taking a step to prevent amateur athletes from being abused or overworked.

The Futures Collegiate Baseball League's tweaks alone won't do the trick, of course -- and you'd be justified if you had no interest in using a gimmick like a home-run derby to decide winners and losers. All the same, it's past time baseball got together and tried some creative solutions to curbing arm injuries. This counts, even if it's far from perfect.