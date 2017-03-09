A-Rod is reportedly dating J-Lo, and we have some ideas on what to call them

Retired slugger Alex Rodriguez recently signed on as a full-time MLB analyst for Fox, but that’s not the only A-Rod-related news making the rounds. Here’s the original scoop from LoveBScott.com ...

Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s winter fling is definitely over. We here at lovebscott.com can exclusively report that Jennifer has been spending some good quality time with former baseball superstar and new FOX sports analyst Alex Rodriguez — aka, A-Rod.

To summarize, A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly entangled in romantic endeavors. Consider this to be at once surprising and inevitable. Also, if you require further sourcing, then here’s this from Ian Mohr and Emily Smith of Page Six:

A source told us of the new power couple, “They have been seeing each other for a few months — and were together in LA this past weekend.” The insider added: “They are really into each other because they have so much in common — from their Latin roots, to their love of New York, and their kids.”

Rodriguez, 41, retired from playing after last season. Across 22 major-league seasons, the majority of which came with the Yankees, A-Rod hit 696 home runs. Following his divorce from Cynthia Scurtis, A-Rod has been linked to notables like Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson, and Torrie Wilson.

So what to call this particular power couple? J-Rod or A-Lo will of course be hopeless played out. Maybe Jenex? Jenny from the 13lock? Arodjello? You decide!

People, don’t be fooled by the Rod that she got.