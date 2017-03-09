A-Rod is reportedly dating J-Lo, and we have some ideas on what to call them
Yep, that would be former Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez and entertainer Jennifer Lopez
Retired slugger Alex Rodriguez recently signed on as a full-time MLB analyst for Fox, but that’s not the only A-Rod-related news making the rounds. Here’s the original scoop from LoveBScott.com ...
Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s winter fling is definitely over.
We here at lovebscott.com can exclusively report that Jennifer has been spending some good quality time with former baseball superstar and new FOX sports analyst Alex Rodriguez — aka, A-Rod.
To summarize, A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly entangled in romantic endeavors. Consider this to be at once surprising and inevitable. Also, if you require further sourcing, then here’s this from Ian Mohr and Emily Smith of Page Six:
A source told us of the new power couple, “They have been seeing each other for a few months — and were together in LA this past weekend.”
The insider added: “They are really into each other because they have so much in common — from their Latin roots, to their love of New York, and their kids.”
Rodriguez, 41, retired from playing after last season. Across 22 major-league seasons, the majority of which came with the Yankees, A-Rod hit 696 home runs. Following his divorce from Cynthia Scurtis, A-Rod has been linked to notables like Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson, and Torrie Wilson.
So what to call this particular power couple? J-Rod or A-Lo will of course be hopeless played out. Maybe Jenex? Jenny from the 13lock? Arodjello? You decide!
People, don’t be fooled by the Rod that she got.
Our Latest Stories
-
WATCH: Clemson's Beer crushes a homer
The 2016 Dick Howser Award winner is off to another torrid start in 2017
-
Cubs could make rare NL repeat history
Not many NL teams have repeated as World Series champs
-
Tebow confused for ball boy by Porcello
Tim Tebow's outing with the big-league club on Wednesday didn't go so well
-
Tebow gets plunked, strikes out twice
Tebow faced reigning AL Cy Young award winner Rick Porcello on Wednesday
-
MLB players unlikely for 2020 Olympics
2020 Olympic teams figure to rely on minor league players again
-
A-Rod joins Fox as full-time broadcaster
A-Rod will be a full-time analyst with Fox
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre