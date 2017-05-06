A-Rod reportedly passes up a chance to bid against Derek Jeter for the Marlins

The sale of the Miami Marlins appears to be down to two groups of serious bidders : one led by Tagg Romney that also reportedly involves former pitchers Tom Glavine and Dave Stewart, and one publicly fronted by Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush. It's not certain who's going to prevail, but current owner Jeffrey Loria reportedly wants to have a deal completed by the end of the year.

Now comes an interesting wrinkle to the story. According to Fox's Ken Rosenthal, retired slugger Alex Rodriguez had a chance to get in on the action.

Rosenthal writes:

The addition of Rodriguez to the group led by Romney and Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine would have pitted him against former Yankees teammate Derek Jeter, who is leading a rival group with former Florida governor Jeb Bush. Rodriguez met Wednesday with members of the Romney group in Los Angeles to discuss his potential involvement, sources said.

A-Rod versus Jeter for the Marlins? That would've been compelling stuff -- at least compelling by the standards of transactional finance. Rosenthal's story has more, including A-Rod's possible reasons for not joining the fray.

Speaking of this former pinstriped duo and their occasionally complicated relationship, they recently sat down for an interview together, and the awkwardness flowed like borrowed cash ...

This interview with A-Rod and Derek Jeter is one of the greatest things I've ever seen. Just gets better and better https://t.co/3j5JRJNKkZ pic.twitter.com/mS4DzH6hbM — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 2, 2017

It's not too late, A-Rod. It's not too late to pony up.