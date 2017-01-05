A-Rod won't make a comeback in 2017, but he does have a role with the Yankees

Alex Rodriguez is sitting on 696 career home runs and isn't that far removed from a productive 2015 campaign that saw him put up an OPS+ of 129 for the Yankees. That said, he's coming off a poor 2016 -- one that saw the Yankees cut bait on him before season's end -- and he's 41 years of age. Given all that, it's not surprising that A-Rod won't attempt a comeback in 2017, as the New York Daily News recently reported.

However, and as the Daily News noted, a job with the Yankees is in A-Rod's future. Here's the semi-official announcement from Yankee-owned YES Network ...

Alex Rodriguez won't attempt 2017 comeback, will serve as #Yankees special advisor https://t.co/yGDSxA90tLpic.twitter.com/UqYu18L1Ei — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 5, 2017

If you've seen any of A-Rod's work as an analyst or read the various pieces in which he provides "scouty" quotes to writers, then you'll conclude he's a good fit for such a position. He's a baseball lifer who, regardless of how you feel about him, knows a heck of a lot about baseball and demonstrates an eagerness to share that knowledge. Given that the Yankees are skewing younger these days, A-Rod's experience and wisdom can be put to good use.

Another takeaway is that the Yankees continue to treat A-Rod as someone who's worthy of being associated with the organization (consider last season's fond send-off, for instance), and that extends beyond his playing days. His past PED use will forever make A-Rod a controversial figure, but it's pretty silly to pretend that allows for a wholesale dismissal of what he's achieved and what he has to offer. The Yankees, notably, recognize that.

On another level, this almost certainly means we've seen the last of A-Rod the major-league baseball player. If he's not coming back in 2017, then it's significantly more unlikely that he attempts to make a roster when he's another year older. He's no longer a player, but, thanks to the Yankees, he's still a part of the game.