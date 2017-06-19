Aaron Judge is not the only MLB rookie hitting a ton of home runs this season

So here's a rundown of all rookies in MLB history who have hit 30 or more home runs in a season ...

Rookie Team Year Home runs Wally Berger Atlanta Braves 1930 38 Hal Trosky Cleveland Indians 1934 35 Rudy York Detroit Tigers 1937 35 Ted Williams Boston Red Sox 1939 31 Al Rosen Indians 1950 37 Walt Dropo Red Sox 1950 34 Frank Robinson Cincinnati Reds 1956 38 Bob Allison Senators 1959 30 Jimmie Hall Minnesota Twins 1963 33 Tony Oliva Twins 1964 32 Jim Ray Hart San Francisco Giants 1964 31 Earl Williams Braves 1971 33 Willie Montanez Philadelphia Phillies 1971 30 Ron Kittle Chicago White Sox 1983 35 Jose Canseco Oakland Athletics 1986 33 Pete Incaviglia Texas Rangers 1986 30 Mark McGwire Athletics 1987 49 Matt Nokes Tigers 1987 32 Mike Piazza Los Angeles Dodgers 1993 35 Tim Salmon Los Angeles Angels 1993 31 Nomar Garciaparra Red Sox 1997 30 Albert Pujols St. Louis Cardinals 2001 37 Ryan Braun Milwaukee Brewers 2007 34 Chris Young Arizona Diamondbacks 2007 32 Mike Trout Angels 2012 30 Jose Abreu White Sox 2014 36



For those counting, that comes to 26 rookie sluggers who have tallied 30 or more homers in said rookie campaign, which, of course, means it's not something that happens all that often. As you can see, the last to do it was Jose Abreu of the White Sox in 2014, and at one point -- 1971 through 1983 -- we went 12 years without a 30-bomb rook. The names range in historical impact from Walt Dropo and Matt Nokes to Albert Pujols and Ted Williams. You'll also note that Mark McGwire holds the rookie record with 49 homers back in 1987.

Now let's have a look at some notable rookie home run totals from the 2017 season, current as of Monday morning ...

Rookie Team Home Runs Aaron Judge New York Yankees 23 Cody Bellinger Dodgers 19 Matt Davidson White Sox 15 Hunter Renfroe San Diego Padres 15 Josh Bell Pittsburgh Pirates 12 Trey Mancini Baltimore Orioles 11



Barring the wholly unexpected, Judge is of course a lock to get to 30 homers. Moreover, he's in a good position to challenge McGwire's rookie record (to say nothing of his legitimate designs on the Triple Crown and AL MVP).

Let's not allow Judge to hog all the bandwidth, though. Bellinger is closing in on 20 homers despite not being called up until late April. While he can't quite match the majesty of Judge's most memorable bombs, the 21-year-old Bellinger has actually homered in a higher percentage of his plate appearances than has Judge. Stated another way, Bellinger right now is second in the NL in homers despite having not yet reached qualifying status. Since teams are still 10 or so games shy of the halfway point, that means we've got four rookies on pace for at least 30 taters. As well, Bell and Mancini aren't far off the pace. Note that Mancini and Davidson haven't seen regular playing time all year, so they could accelerate their paces.

That brings us back to the historical rundown up top. Scroll through those years, and you'll find that never have we had more than two rookies hit 30 or more out in the same season. Right now, we're on target to double that in 2017. As well, McGwire's the only rookie ever to top 40 home runs, and this year Judge and Bellinger are each in line to get to 40 (and then some).

To be sure, it's not entirely fair to compare across eras. This season, teams are hitting 1.26 home runs per game, which is easily the highest rate in MLB history. Hitters are focusing more and more on driving the ball in the air, and there's at least some evidence that baseballs are "juiced" these days. In other words, it's easier than ever to knock the ball out of the yard, and that reality, writ small, is seen in the rookie class of sluggers. No doubt, Judge's and Bellinger's power would play in any era, but the current league environment is an accommodating one.

Qualifiers and context aside, if you like to see young hitters drop bombs -- thus capturing us in the present and tantalizing us when we think about the long-term -- then 2017 is shaping up to be a great year. Never before have we seen rookies hit home runs at such a pace. The results to date say that the rookie class of 2017 is going to keep their appointment with history.