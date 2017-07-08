Aaron Judge sets Yankees rookie home run record

Though this seems pretty amazing, given the illustrious stature of the franchise, no Yankees rookie had ever hit 30 home runs in a season.

Until Aaron Judge.

The young slugger clubbed his 30th home run Friday in a 9-4 Yankees loss to the red-hot Brewers, meaning he has already broken the record that Joe DiMaggio had held since 1936. Here's the shot, fittingly into Monument Park:

The Judge passes The Clipper. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 8, 2017

We've known this was coming for weeks, but let's not pass it off as any less than what it is: Amazing. It's a single-season record that has stood since 1936 for a storied franchise that has been broken before the season is half over.

Further, Judge joins only Mark McGwire (1987) as the only rookies in MLB history to reach 30 home runs before the All-Star break.

Judge isn't a one-dimensional slugger, either. After that home run, he carried a .331/.448/.703 triple slash line. There isn't much doubt that if there were such a thing, Judge would be the first-half MVP in the AL.