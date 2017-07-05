Aaron Judge tied a Joe DiMaggio Yankees rookie record with his 29th home run
It's not even the All-Star break and Judge has more homers than any Yankees rookie but DiMaggio
Despite their storied history, no Yankees rookie has hit more home runs than Aaron Judge.
Judge launched his 29th home run of the season Wednesday, a two-run shot to center field against Blue Jays righty Marco Estrada. To the action footage:
.@TheJudge44 keeps the fireworks going! pic.twitter.com/rnds8LQrB2— MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2017
Those 29 home runs lead the majors. They're also tied for the most by a rookie in franchise history, if you can believe that. Here's the list:
- Aaron Judge, 2017: 29 (and counting)
- Joe DiMaggio, 1936: 29
- Bobby Murcer, 1969: 26
- Joe Gordon, 1938: 25
- Kevin Maas, 1991: 21
- Gary Sanchez, 2016: 20
- Tom Tresh, 1962: 20
- Lou Gehrig, 1925: 20
Those are the only rookies in Yankees history to hit 20 home runs in a season, believe it or not.
Reminder: It is July 5. The Yankees still have 79 games to play. Judge isn't going to break DiMaggio's record. He's going to shatter it. Heck, Judge has a chance to threaten Mark McGwire's MLB rookie record of 49 homers in 1987.
Judge, who came into Wednesday's game hitting .329/.447/.689 (193 OPS+), will start in right field in next week's All-Star Game. He'll also participate in the Home Run Derby, because duh.
Add a Comment