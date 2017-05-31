After injury, Angels' Mike Trout leads all players in AL All-Star Game voting update

Seven weeks from this past Tuesday, the game's biggest stars will convene in Miami at Marlins Park for the 2017 All-Star Game.

As always, MLB has opened up the All-Star Game starting lineups to fan voting. Here is the ballot. MLB released the first AL voting update Wednesday, which is led by Angels franchise player Mike Trout:

Close races highlight the first American League balloting update for the 2017 @AllStarGame. Vote now at https://t.co/qd5OOxn7ED pic.twitter.com/caEZwC3uxh — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) May 31, 2017

Trout will soon undergo surgery to repair a thumb ligament, and he is expected to miss up to two months, which would keep him out of the All-Star Game. If he is voted in as a starter by the fans, he would be replaced by the next highest vote-getter.

Trout's lead over the second-leading vote-getter, Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, is fairly small. Only 46,499 votes. For comparison, Nationals masher Bryce Harper, the leading vote-getter in the NL, has a lead of over 260,000 votes over the second place vote-getter, his teammate Daniel Murphy.

Aside from shortstop and designated hitter, the AL voting is pretty darn close. Fewer than 10,000 votes separate first and second place at second base, third base, and the third outfield spot.

As a reminder, the highest vote-getter at each position will start the All-Star Game. The rest of the All-Star roster is selected through player and coaching staff voting.