After much speculation, the Nationals' Opening Day closer is ... Blake Treinen

The Nationals’ closer role has been one of the more interesting spring battles. Coming into camp, veteran Shawn Kelley seemed to have the inside track. Since the Nationals failed to re-up with Mark Melancon this winter, Kelley was the closest thing to an experienced closer on the Washington roster. More importantly, Kelley has been excellent over the past two seasons and projects well going into his age-33 campaign.

As spring moved along, though, it looked like big-armed rookie Koda Glover had emerged as the favorite. Armed with a power fastball-slider combo, Glover dominated Grapefruit League play and in doing so caught the attention of manager Dusty Baker. As teams have increasingly learned in recent years, it’s skills and execution that make great late-inning relievers, not necessarily experience racking up saves. Thus Glover, the soon-to-be-24-year-old out of Oklahoma State, got serious consideration for the job.

On Thursday, though, the decision was made, and it was a bit surprising ...

Blake Treinen will be the Nationals closer, Dusty said. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) March 30, 2017

Blake Treinen!

Treinen, 28 but going into his age-29 season, pitched to a 2.28 ERA and 2.03 K/BB ratio in 67 innings last season. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 137 and has struck out 20.9 percent of opposing hitters across parts of three big-league seasons. He has shown a knack for keeping the ball in the park, which is obviously a good skill for closers, but he has occasionally struggled with his control. As well, Treinen has consistently run lower ERAs than his fielding- and luck-independent numbers would suggest. As such, he’s a candidate for future correction (although it’s possible he has a genuine skill when it comes to limiting hard contact off the bat).

The rule of thumb is that if the closer’s job is open during camp, then it’s fluid throughout the year. Maybe Treinen will seize the job and keep it, or maybe Kelley or Glover will get a look at some point. If all else fails, then the Nats might do what they did last year and deal for an established closer leading up to the deadline.

Settled but developing, basically.