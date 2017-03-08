Alex Rodriguez has officially gotten into MLB broadcasting full-time

Three-time AL MVP Alex Rodriguez has found the first full-time job of his post-playing career. Earlier this week Fox announced A-Rod has joined the network full-time and will “serve as a game analyst for select FOX MLB SATURDAY telecasts as well as feature reporter for FOX’s MLB pregame coverage and FS1 studio show MLB WHIPAROUND.”

Here’s more from Fox’s press release:

“Bringing Alex back was a priority of ours and we are fortunate to have him as a key contributor to our baseball coverage,” said Entz. “His potential is off the charts and he’s been an incredibly quick learner in the world of television. He even understands the complexities of sales units. We are especially grateful to coordinating producer Bardia Shah-Rais, pregame producer Jonathan Kaplan, producer Royce Dickerson and all the FOX Sports staff who not only welcomed Alex but continue to strive to deliver the best pre and post game baseball shows on television.” “I’m excited to continue working with the FOX Sports family,” said Rodriguez. “It’ll be great to get back on set with the guys for the regular season and postseason, especially the All-Star Game in my hometown of Miami.”

Rodriguez first dipped his toe into broadcasting during the 2015 World Series, when he provided analysis for Fox. He did the same during the 2016 postseason and the reviews were overwhelmingly positive. A-Rod was well-prepared and insightful. His performance-enhancing drug history crushed his image, no doubt, but the man’s baseball acumen has never been in doubt. He’s a brilliant baseball mind.

Alex Rodriguez has joined Fox full-time. USATSI

Interestingly enough, Fox owns a large chunk of the YES Network, the Yankees’ regional broadcast network. It sounds as though A-Rod will not do any work with the YES Network as part of his deal with Fox, however. He joined Fox as a national broadcaster and analyst.

Of course, A-Rod will still pull a paycheck from the Yankees this year while working as a broadcaster with Fox. The team released him last August and they still owe him $21 million in salary in 2017, the final year of the massive 10-year, $275 million contract he signed during the 2007-08 offseason. He confirmed he is retired earlier this spring .

Rodriguez is officially a “special adviser” to the Yankees, and as part of his duties, he works with the team’s young prospects. He made an appearance at Instructional League last fall and at spring training a few weeks ago. A-Rod is expected to continue working with the young Yankees while broadcasting for Fox.