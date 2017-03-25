Alex Rodriguez says he 'made an ass of' himself with 2013 steroid denials

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest scores, news and alerts from Major League Baseball, plus get daily MLB picks from SportsLine!

In 2013, then-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez went on Mike Francesa’s show to defend himself against PED accusations and MLB’s investigation into his ties to the infamous Biogenesis clinic. In the course of that interview, A-Rod denied using PEDs after 2003 and also flatly denied many of the other accusations lobbed against him by the league. He also said this about Bud Selig:

“He hates my guts, there’s no doubt about it. I don’t think they like big salaries. One hundred percent it’s personal. I think it’s about his legacy and it’s about my legacy. He’s trying to destroy me and -- by the way -- he’s retiring in 2014 and to put me on his big mantle on the way out, that’s a helluva trophy.”

So that was some pointed, unequivocal stuff from A-Rod -- stuff that rings pretty hollow these days. (Of course, A-Rod was also strongly critical of the unsavory way in which MLB conducted its investigation, and he’s 100 percent right about that.)

Fast forward to 2017. CBS Miami reports that A-Rod attended a Thursday luncheon with some University of Miami students, and during the course of that sit-down he addressed all manner of controversial topics from his past. Among them was that gloves-off 2013 interview with Francesa.

Here’s how A-Rod explained to those students his behavior at the time:

“I think just being a big jerk, you know?” Rodriguez said to the students. “I was just a really big jerk.” ... “I made mistakes and then I doubled down and became a bigger jerk and then went on sports radio and made an ass of myself,” he said.

A-Rod has been devoted to reconstructing his image for a while now, and this accounting of his old ways fits in with that.

Rodriguez retired following the 2016 season. Across his 22 big-league campaigns -- 12 of which came with the Yankees -- A-Rod tallied 3,115 hits, 696 home runs and three MVP awards. He was suspended for the entire 2014 season for his role in the Biogenesis scandal.