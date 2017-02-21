Always looking for value, Dan Duquette adds two veterans to Orioles roster
The O's have added Vidal Nuno and Michael Bourn
Baltimore Orioles general manager Dan Duquette has a reputation -- for being hard to work with, sure, but also for finding value late in unexpected forms. Hence the Nelson Cruz signing from a few years ago; hence trading for Mark Trumbo last winter; hence unearthing Brad Brach; and so on. It makes sense, then, that Duquette has opted to take a few more hacks at excavating his latest gem before spring training gets underway.
On Sunday, Duquette traded a minor-league reliever to the Los Angeles Dodgers for left-handed pitcher Vidal Nuno. Duquette followed up that trade Monday by signing veteran outfielder Michael Bourn to a minor-league contract. Neither move is going to change the outlook of the Orioles’ season, but both are the kind of low-frills deals Duquette excels at.
#orioles re-sign OF Michael Bourn— Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) February 21, 2017
Today, the #Dodgers acquired minor league RHP Ryan Moseley from the Orioles in exchange for LHP Vidal Nuño.— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 19, 2017
Nuno, for his part, has better statistics than you’d expect. Over 216 appearances in the majors, he’s posted a 97 ERA+ and showed impressive control. Last season was his finest yet, as he managed a 115 ERA+ and 4.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio while appearing in a career-best 55 games for the Seattle Mariners. Seattle was hardly impressed, and moved him early in the winter to the Los Angeles Dodgers for catcher Carlos Ruiz.
The reason Nuno was available for cheap now -- and the reason he’s on his fifth team since the start of 2014 -- is he doesn’t have prototypical big-league stuff. He pitches off his mid-80s slider, and his fastball often clocks in below 90 mph. As a result, Nuno struggles to miss bats and barrels alike -- he’s seemingly a threat to give up as many home runs as walks each year. All the same, Nuno is a strike-throwing southpaw who should represent an upgrade over T.J. McFarland.
Bourn’s utility is perhaps even more limited than Nuno’s. A capable leadoff hitter and Gold Glove-caliber center fielder during his prime, he’s had a rough few seasons dealing with the effects of aging and injury. Save for a 24-game stint last season with the O’s, Bourn has not managed an OPS+ over 90 since 2013. Defensively, he’s a better fit in a corner, too -- but, to his credit, he’s still an effective basestealer, as he swiped 15 bags on 20 tries in 2016. He figures to ride Triple-A buses until the O’s need another reserve outfielder because of injury or poor play -- or until September, when Buck Showalter wants a veteran pinch-runner off the bench.
The O’s aren’t getting a gamechanger in Nuno or Bourn. They are, however, adding some depth -- and perhaps a marginal upgrade or two over the incumbents. Those kinds of moves aren’t sexy -- they don’t win pennants. But they can help showcase a GM’s savvy over time. We’ll see if Duquette looks slightly smarter in six months than he does now as a result of either move.
