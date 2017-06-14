An umpire cursed out Daniel Murphy when he asked him to move out of the way

Tuesday night, the Nationals finally handed their bullpen a lead too big to blow (WAS 10, ATL 5). The last few days have not gone well for Washington's relief crew. Manager Dusty Baker is openly pining for bullpen help.

That wasn't the only talking point during Tuesday's game, however, as second base umpire Alan Porter cursed out Daniel Murphy when Murphy asked him to move out of his line of sight on the field. You can see video of the exchange here. Murphy did not shoot back or spark an argument.

After the game, Murphy told reporters he and Porter later talked things out and got on the same page. From Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post:

"Alan and I talked," Murphy said. "I think we both understand we've got a job to do, and we were both able to discuss and work through that. By the end of the game, there were no problems whatsoever. I don't foresee there being any problems in the future, either."

Language on the field is not G-rated. Not even close. We know that because field microphones pick up players cursing after pop-outs or bad pitchers or whatever all the time. I mean all the time. Every game, it seems like.

Still, Porter cursing out Murphy because he asked him to get out of his line of a sight seems a little ... rude? An umpire should appreciate having a good line of sight as much as anyone, right? Murphy and Porter talked it out though. Boys will be boys.