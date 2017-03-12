Angels' Mike Trout adds to legendary status, sinks hole-in-one during golf outing

Lest anyone think Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout lives anything less than a charmed athletic existence, he accomplished a feat on Friday that ought to change that belief.

That’s because Trout hit a hole-in-one during his golf outing, the first of his life. Here are some details, via Doug Miller on MLB.com:

The reigning American League MVP was proud to report that he achieved the first hole-in-one of his life on Friday afternoon, when he aced the par-3 second hole at Raven Golf Club in Phoenix, putting the ball in the cup from 127 yards away with a 56-degree wedge.

To recap: Trout, at age 25, is a two-time MVP; a five-time All-Star; a two-time All-Star Game MVP; a five-time Silver Slugger Award winner; and so on. He’s widely considered the best player in baseball, and he’s going to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame someday. He’s 25. Now Trout is out here mastering over sports. Some guys, man.

You might wonder how Trout intends to celebrate -- some golf-themed cupcakes would seem like an appropriate touch. But no, instead Trout will buy the Angels “In-N-Out Burger and Dominican food,” per manager Mike Scioscia. Oh well. Knowing Trout, he’ll stumble upon something sweet all the same.