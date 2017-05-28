Angels' Mike Trout could land on the disabled list for the first time in his career

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim entered Sunday with a 26-26 record, good for second place in the AL West. Alas, no Halos fan is feeling too happy about things right now.

That's in part because the Angels dropped Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins by a 9-2 final, giving them six losses in their last 10 tries. The more depressing aspect, however, is that Mike Trout, the best player in baseball, left Sunday's game following a head-first slide with what's being called a sprained thumb.

Here's the latest, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register:

Initial X-rays revealed that Trout doesn't have a fracture, but an MRI on Monday will show the extent of soft tissue damage. At this point, he may miss only a day or two, or he may be placed on the disabled list for the first time in his career.

How difficult is replacing Trout? Consider what our Matt Snyder tweeted earlier in the day:

so heading into today, Trout led the AL in AVG, OBP, SLG, R, HR, BB, OPS, OPS+, total bases, IBB ... oh, and WAR — Matt Snyder (@MattSnyderCBS) May 28, 2017

If Trout misses a day or two, the Angels will likely just slot in Ben Revere. If Trout goes on the DL, then the Angels will have to pick among their undesirable stand-in outfield options in Triple-A -- meaning, basically, one of Kaleb Cowart, Ramon Flores, and Shane Robinson.

For the Angels and baseball's sake, here's hoping Trout misses as little time as possible.