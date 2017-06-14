Angels' Mike Trout thinks he could return from thumb surgery before All-Star Game

Back on May 30, Angels superstar and two-time AL MVP Mike Trout was placed on the disabled list with a thumb injury. In fact, he had torn a ligament and needed surgery.

The Angels announced the recovery timetable to be six-to-eight weeks. With the All-Star Game just inside six weeks from the date of the surgery, most assumed there wasn't a chance Trout would be able to play for the AL for a sixth straight season.

Instead, this nugget hit the Twitter machine Tuesday evening:

Mike Trout said he believes returning to action before the July 11 All-Star Game is a possibility. — Pedro Moura (@pedromoura) June 14, 2017

Oh really?

If Trout is back on the field before the All-Star Game, he's likely to be a starter in that game. He's current sitting second in votes among AL outfielders and the best bet is he isn't going anywhere outside the top three, even with the injury.

Trout, 25, is hitting .337/.461/.742 (222 OPS+) this season with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 homers, 36 RBI, 36 runs and 10 stolen bases in 47 games. He's still leading the majors in intentional walks, along with OBP, slugging, OPS and OPS+. Even with the abbreviated first half, he's 100 percent worthy of starting in the Midsummer Classic if he's back.