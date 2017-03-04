Angels need good health to contend, but Huston Street is likely to miss Opening Day

Squint your eyes and it’s possible to see the Los Angeles Angels as contenders in 2017. They have the best player in the world in Mike Trout, some nice complementary veterans, and a few young arms loaded with potential.

To contend though, the Angels will need their core players to stay healthy , perhaps moreso than any team in baseball. And with Opening Day a little less than one month away, the Halos have lost closer Huston Street for several weeks.

Angels GM Billy Eppler said Huston Street has a lat strain. The expectation is he will not throw for 3-4 weeks. Opening day is in doubt. — Pedro Moura (@pedromoura) March 4, 2017

The injury, which forced Street to exit Friday’s spring game, was initially called a triceps issue. Further testing revealed the lat strain. The fact Street will not throw for 3-4 weeks suggests the lat strain isn’t that bad. Lat strains can sideline pitchers for several months. This could be a lot worse.

Street, 33, was limited to 26 games and 22 1/3 innings last season by oblique and knee issues. He had a 6.45 ERA (62 ERA+) and a 1.93 WHIP in those 22 1/3 innings, making 2016 by far the worst season of his career. Street may not have Aroldis Chapman’s fastball or Craig Kimbrel’s curveball, but he’s been one of the game’s most reliable relievers over the last decade.

Missing the minimum three weeks would mean Street can resume throwing on March 25, nine days before the Angels open the regular season on the road against the Athletics. At that point Street would essentially have to go through spring training, meaning rebuild arm strength and make a few game appearances to regain feel for his pitches. Needless to say, it’s unlikely all that will happen before Opening Day.

Angels closer Huston Street is likely to miss Opening Day. USATSI

Late last season Andrew Bailey served as the team’s closer while Street was sidelined, and he’s the favorite to get the job now. Cam Bedrosian was outstanding in a setup role and that’s probably where he’ll remain. The bigger issue is the overall hit to the bullpen. Bailey isn’t replacing Street on the roster. Whoever gets the last bullpen spot replaces Street. The Halos aren’t blessed with tremendous depth, so that’ll be a downgrade.

With any luck, the Angels will get Street back early in the regular season and manager Mike Scioscia can lean on his veteran closer as well as Bedrosian and Bailey in the late innings. The club isn’t really in position to absorb losing Street for a long period of time. Any sort of setback would take a bite out of their postseason chances.