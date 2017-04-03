Angels reliever to live in an RV after spring strikeout numbers got him on the team

By and large, spring training numbers are meaningless and not at all predictive. There’s too much noise. Pitchers are often working on specific things rather than trying to get outs, and so many at-bats and innings go to minor league players.

That said, every year there are spring numbers that jump out at you, and this year Angels reliever Blake Parker managed to strike out 24 batters in 12 1/3 Cactus League innings. He walked two. Furthermore, at one point he recorded 17 straight outs via strikeout.

Blake Parker's streak of 17 consecutive outs being strikeouts is longer than any regular season streak since at least 1974 (STATS LLC) — Matt Birch (@MBirchAngels) April 1, 2017

With numbers like that, Parker had to make the team, right? Right. Parker did indeed win a spot in the Angels bullpen. He spent most of last season in Triple-A, though he did throw 17 1/3 innings with the Mariners and Yankees. Parker fanned 15 and had a 4.67 ERA (96 ERA+) in those 17 1/3 innings.

Now that he’s on the big league roster, Parker will surely find a nice place to live in Anaheim, right? Well, no. He and his family are planning to live in an RV. Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times has the story:

Even if he was sent to triple-A Salt Lake instead, Parker knew where he would be sleeping: inside his new recreational vehicle. The 31-year-old journeyman reliever purchased a so-called fifth wheel last week in Phoenix, towed it to California when the Angels broke camp and kept it parked at Angel Stadium until he found out where to go. He scouted several locations across Orange County that have WiFi and pool access for his wife and stepson to enjoy. ... “It’s not like we’re all in this one, little, tiny room,” Parker said. “It’s small, but it’s big enough. It helps to be able to pack up and take all your stuff, wherever you go. And then at the end of the year, I have this fifth wheel I can go camping in for a couple weeks, take a road trip.”

Parker makes his offseason home in Arkansas, so at the end of the season he and his family will pack up the RV and drive home. For now, they’ll park somewhere in Southern California -- close to a WiFi signal, of course -- as Parker looks to establish himself as full-time big league reliever.