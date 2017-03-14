Anthony Rizzo inspired the Cubs with naked speeches during the World Series

For the first time in 108 years, the Chicago Cubs are in spring training as defending World Series champions. They capped off a historic regular season with a dramatic comeback in the Fall Classic last year, rallying from a 3-1 deficit in the series to win Game 7.

Clearly, the Cubs had talent. A lot of it. They also had great chemistry. How great was their chemistry? So great that Anthony Rizzo gave motivational speeches during the World Series. Really.

In Tom Verducci’s upcoming book The Cubs Way: The Zen Of Building The Best Team In Baseball And Breaking The Curse, he detailed Rizzo’s naked speeches. From the excerpt:

An hour before the seventh game of the World Series, Rizzo stripped off all his clothes, cranked the theme from Rocky on the clubhouse stereo one more time, jumped on top of a coffee table, and began quoting lines from the movie and throwing his best shadow-boxing punches. Pitcher Hector Rondon, joining in on the hijinks, picked up an aerosol can of shoe cleaner and sprayed it in the direction of Rizzo’s groin.



Startled and angered, Rizzo stopped and yelled, “What the heck, man!” He cut the music and stormed off toward the showers to clean off the spray. “I’m thinking, Dang, what’s he doing?” Ross said. “We can’t have this negative vibe right before the game. I go by there. I can tell he’s a little irritated.”



Ten minutes went by. Rizzo finally emerged from the shower. He walked back silently to his locker with a towel around this waist. The room was quiet and uneasy.



Ross walked up to Rizzo and broke the silence.



“Hey! It’s not how many times you get knocked down ... it’s how many times you get up!”



Rizzo chuckled. “You know what?” he said. “You’re right!” Said Ross, “He rips the towel off, runs up, turns the music on again, and he jumps back on the coffee table and starts doing the Rocky motions again.”

Well, I guess it worked, right? Whatever it takes.

Of course, baseball players are no stranger to odd motivational tactics. Back during his playing days, former Marlins manager Mike Redmond used to take batting practice naked to help keep his team loose. Both Jason Giambi and Aubrey Huff would wear “rally thongs” during their playing days to keep hot streaks going.

There is plenty of G-rated fun too. Fernando Rodney has his rally plantain for the World Baseball Classic. The Royals had their rally mantis this past season. Each year we inevitably see a team or two grow mustaches as a sign of solidarity as well. Who knows what else goes on behind clubhouse doors?

Point is, baseball players are together most of the year, so they have to do things to keep the group loose and motivated. And sometimes they do those things naked. Boys will be boys, I guess.