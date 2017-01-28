Anthony Rizzo settles the 'Is a hot dog a sandwich?' debate once and for all
The Cubs first baseman is doing it all these past few months
Anthony Rizzo has already done one seemingly impossible thing in the past few months: helping record the final out in a Chicago Cubs World Series victory.
On Saturday, Rizzo attempted another improbable feat -- ending the "is a hot dog a sandwich?" debate. Here's Rizzo:
I'm taking a hard stance on this one. A Hot Dog IS a sandwich. Meat between bread guys come on... no debate https://t.co/mBVrjQ7g9D— Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) January 28, 2017
Fair logic there -- and logic that seems supported by other All-Star-caliber ballplayers. To wit:
@KleinschmidtJD I've used sandwich bread before so sure.— Josh Donaldson (@BringerOfRain20) March 24, 2016
It's a small sample, but you get the sense ballplayers believe a hot dog is a sandwich. No word yet on their stance on whether tacos are sandwiches, however.
Our Latest Stories
-
Davis blasts Bautista at O's FanFest
Davis is not fond of Bautista, to say the least
-
Indy league to break ties with HR derby
The move is in part to save pitchers' arms from overuse
-
Brewers, Astros, Rays in on Wieters?
The veteran catcher remains a free agent as we heard toward February
-
Duffy buying Ventura gear for his mom
Duffy snapped up a Ventura bobblehead on eBay recently
-
Fans, players honor Ventura at fan fest
The Royals continue to honor their 25-year-old ace, who passed away tragically this month
-
Twins honoring Tom Kelly with statue
Tom Kelly managed the ball club from 1986-2001, earning two championships
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre