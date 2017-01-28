Anthony Rizzo settles the 'Is a hot dog a sandwich?' debate once and for all

The Cubs first baseman is doing it all these past few months

Anthony Rizzo has already done one seemingly impossible thing in the past few months: helping record the final out in a Chicago Cubs World Series victory.

On Saturday, Rizzo attempted another improbable feat -- ending the "is a hot dog a sandwich?" debate. Here's Rizzo:

Fair logic there -- and logic that seems supported by other All-Star-caliber ballplayers. To wit:

It's a small sample, but you get the sense ballplayers believe a hot dog is a sandwich. No word yet on their stance on whether tacos are sandwiches, however.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

