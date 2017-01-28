Anthony Rizzo settles the 'Is a hot dog a sandwich?' debate once and for all

Anthony Rizzo has already done one seemingly impossible thing in the past few months: helping record the final out in a Chicago Cubs World Series victory.

On Saturday, Rizzo attempted another improbable feat -- ending the "is a hot dog a sandwich?" debate. Here's Rizzo:

I'm taking a hard stance on this one. A Hot Dog IS a sandwich. Meat between bread guys come on... no debate https://t.co/mBVrjQ7g9D — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) January 28, 2017

Fair logic there -- and logic that seems supported by other All-Star-caliber ballplayers. To wit:

@KleinschmidtJD I've used sandwich bread before so sure. — Josh Donaldson (@BringerOfRain20) March 24, 2016

It's a small sample, but you get the sense ballplayers believe a hot dog is a sandwich. No word yet on their stance on whether tacos are sandwiches, however.