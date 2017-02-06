A's to name field at Oakland Coliseum after Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson

Rickey Henderson is one of best and most beloved players in Oakland Athletics history. Now, everyone will know that by looking at the name of the field on which the A's play.

How's that? Because on Monday the A's announced they would rename the Oakland Coliseum's playing surface to pay homage to Henderson:

Announced: A's will name the Coliseum field "Rickey Henderson Field." Henderson will also serve as a Special Assistant to the President. pic.twitter.com/wVPx6n8SVT — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) February 6, 2017

"Rickey Henderson Field" will be christened as such on Opening Day, April 3, in a pregame ceremony before the A's host the Los Angeles Angels. Henderson will then by honored by the A's with his own day in mid-July.

Rickey Henderson Field dedication is Opening Night.

Rickey Henderson Day is July 15 with Henderson jersey giveaway.https://t.co/50NWACfznH — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) February 6, 2017

Additionally, Henderson will serve as an assistant to team president Dave Kaval, who seems to be making a good impression on A's fans. Based on what we know about Henderson, don't be surprised if he asks Kaval about a comeback -- many, many times.