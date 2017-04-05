Astros catcher Brian McCann sort of promised a kid a home run and he delivered

The most important part of this story is that 11-year-old Landis Sims is a quadruple amputee who loves baseball. You should know that he also loves playing baseball, as he demonstrated on the set of MLB Network for an upcoming feature on him ...

Landis Sims is 11 & a quadruple amputee. His sport of choice? Baseball! Today he visited @MLBNetwork & we surprised him w/his #TeamCAF grant pic.twitter.com/tSUFBqhTvX — Bob Babbitt (@Bob_Babbitt) April 5, 2017

As you can see, he’s overcome his challenges in a big way, and we could all learn a little something from what he’s accomplished.

Anyhow, young Landis is a Yankees fan, and his favorite player is Brian McCann, who’s now a member of the Houston Astros. As it so happens, the good folks at MLB Network arranged for Landis to FaceTime with McCann before the Astros’ game on Tuesday night ...

Pretty cool. As the caption says, a home run by McCann in that night’s game was discussed. On Tuesday’s edition of MLB Central, analyst and former big-leaguer Mark DeRosa said of the video above, “what you don’t hear is McCann say ‘I’ll do my best.’”

Well, he did his best all right ...

Yep, that’s McCann cracking a third-inning homer off Hisashi Iwakuma in Houston’s eventual win over the Mariners on Tuesday night (HOU 2, SEA 1). Here’s video of the home run in question.

While Landis says, no, he’s not going to transfer his team loyalties to the Astros, it’s still pretty cool to see your favorite player go deep in your honor. Now here’s to Landis hitting a few of his own this season.