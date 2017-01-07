Astros' George Springer gives us our feel-good fan moment of the day

Springer hung out with a young fan who pleaded with the Astros to not trade him

Back in mid-December, we passed along the story of a young Astros fan writing a letter to general manager Jeff Luhnow about his favorite player, George Springer. The fan, Will, really doesn't want the Astros to trade Springer. Here's the letter and file away number two in your brain for a quick second:

Fast-forward to Saturday and Will got to meet Springer. He swung the bat with him and, yes, they got haircuts together (click on the individual pictures for full-size versions:

Springer and the Astros solidified Will's fandom for life there. What a gesture and what a memory for the youngster. Good work all around, Houston.

