Astros pitcher David Paulino suspended 80 games for PED use

The Houston Astros have the largest division lead in baseball, 13 1/2 games up entering the weekend. Boy, are they thankful for it right about now.

The Astros, who currently have three starting pitchers on the disabled list, lost yet another starter on Saturday.

MLB announced that Houston right-handed starter David Paulino has been suspended 80 games due to PED use. The Astros have already played 81 games this season, and Paulino is no longer eligible for the postseason, meaning his year is all but over.

Astros pitcher David Paulino has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for performance-enhancing substance — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 1, 2017

Paulino had made six starts for the Astros, posting a 6.52 ERA and allowing 36 hits in 29 innings. To his credit, he had struck out 34 batters, and had issued only seven walks.

The news isn't too dire for the Astros, given both Collin McHugh and Charlie Morton are on rehab assignment. But it could well impact the Astros' flexibility at the deadline -- Paulino might've drawn attention from a seller as a near-ready young arm.

Paulino tested positive for Boldenone, the same anabolic steroid that got former New York Mets closer Jenrry Mejia banned indefinitely.