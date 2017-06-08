Astros rotation issues mount with Dallas Keuchel hitting disabled list

The season has gone so smoothly for the Astros to this point, it's hard to see the bad news. The rotation issues are mounting, though. On Thursday, the Astros placed ace Dallas Keuchel on the disabled list for the second time due to neck issues.

Keuchel was sent to Houston this morning to see doctors. He still has neck discomfort, Luhnow said, so won't make next start.

No timetable. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) June 8, 2017

"No timetable" is always scary, but it could also mean it's just a short DL stint. It was last time.

Still, there's plenty of cause for concern.

First off, Keuchel is 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA through 11 starts, clearly pitching like a Cy Young candidate right from the get-go. Losing him for any stretch of time is a concern.

There's more, though.

Collin McHugh hasn't pitched all year and is expected to be out through the All-Star break with an elbow injury. Charlie Morton has a lat strain and hasn't resumed throwing yet. Joe Musgrove is hurt, though he could return this weekend.

That leaves Lance McCullers, who has been excellent but is still just 23 years old, and Mike Fiers among those considered starters to open the season. Fiers has been bad for most of the season, though he has a 3.32 ERA in his last four starts. Brad Peacock has a 3.60 ERA in his three starts since converting back from relief, but sometimes success after such a conversion can be fleeting.

There's definitely upside in youngster David Paulino (4.66 ERA in two starts, but 12 K in 9 2/3 IP), but he's bound to be inconsistent. Top prospect Francis Martes has been promoted, but he struggled in Triple-A and reports indicate he's bound for the bullpen.

So as things stand, this is the patchwork rotation: McCullers, Peacock, Fiers, Paulino, Musgrove (assuming no setbacks before he's brought off the DL).

The good news is actually great news, though. The Astros came into Thursday with a 12-game lead in the AL West. That's a lot of room to play with, especially in the second week of June. Perhaps things sort themselves out in the meantime while Keuchel and McHugh get healthy and the Astros add a good arm in front of the trade deadline. Then you're looking at something like: Keuchel, McCullers, Deadline acquisition, McHugh, Morton.

Capable of a deep playoff run when teamed with that offense and a very talented bullpen? You bet. They just need to get healthy and there's plenty of time for that.