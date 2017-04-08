Astros shut down McHugh, giving two starters extended chance to stick in rotation

The Houston Astros are 3-2 and tied for first place in the American League West. Yet on Saturday the vibes weren’t so good.

The Astros announced some bad news: starting pitcher Collin McHugh will be shut down for six weeks due to elbow trouble:

McHugh had pitched on Thursday as part of his rehab assignment, but left that game after one inning and 26 pitches. At the time, it seemed like his removal could be due to performance (he allowed three hits and runs). Saturday’s news suggests the real reason for his early hook had to do with health.

More from the Astros’ announcement:

McHugh, who began this season on the 10-day disabled list due to tendinitis in his right shoulder, left his first rehab start with Triple A Fresno on Thursday night after one inning due to discomfort in his elbow. He was evaluated by the Astros team physicians in Houston on Friday and diagnosed with posterior impingement of his elbow. An MRI revealed that the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow was normal.

Since arriving in Houston via waiver claim, McHugh has developed into a quality mid-rotation starter. In three seasons, he’s notched a 105 ERA+ across 90 starts and 543 innings. Replacing that kind of production is never easy -- particularly now, a good two or three months before the trade market gets active.

As such, the Astros will have to rely upon internal options, like Mike Fiers and Joe Musgrove, Houston’s current No. 4 and 5 starters. The next six-plus weeks, then, could serve as an open competition between the two to see who remains once McHugh returns. The smart money is on Musgrove, who is younger and seemingly has a greater upside. (Fiers having past experience in the bullpen could also work against him in a sense.)

However things work out, the Astros just hope that: 1. McHugh can make a full and speedy recovery, and 2. they aren’t left looking for yet another starter between now and then.