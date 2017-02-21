At Yankees spring training, A-Rod makes it clear he is not coming out of retirement

Alex Rodriguez was, we’ll say, strongly encouraged to retire by Yankees brass last summer. He was taken on as an advisor to the ballclub, since he was signed through 2017 (for $21 million this season, by the way). He was technically released from the contract but couldn’t at the time officially file paperwork to retire without forfeiting the rest of his money.

Given the contract status, many people have discussed an A-Rod comeback to the field in 2017 as a possibility. He showed up to Yankees spring training on Tuesday:

And then he summarily shot down comeback rumors to a room full of reporters:

Alex Rodriguez said that he is retired and has zero interest in playing again #yankees — Meredith Marakovits (@M_Marakovits) February 21, 2017

So that’s that. Let’s stop wondering if he’s coming back and instead look forward to A-Rod’s transition to full-time TV analyst. He’s outstanding at it.