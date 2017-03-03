Bad omen? Angels closer Huston Street exits spring training debut

When Mike Axisa previewed the Los Angeles Angels earlier this week, he wrote “I’m not sure any team in baseball is more dependent on good health to have any shot at contention in 2017.” So ... about that ...

Mike Scioscia had to let out a sigh Friday afternoon as closer Huston Street exited his spring debut after facing two batters. Early word on the block was that Street suffered an “irritated” triceps and would undergo an MRI:

The Angels are saying Huston Street irritated his right triceps. He will undergo an MRI this afternoon. — Pedro Moura (@pedromoura) March 3, 2017

Street’s early exit is disappointing, if not entirely surprising. Last season, he appeared in just 26 games -- the fewest of his 12-year big-league career. The culprits? A strained oblique and achy knee. While Street is only 33 years old, he has been worked hard over his career -- he’s nearing 700 appearances, which is the ninth-most since 2005 -- and his performance didn’t suggest he was right even when he was healthy: His 62 ERA+ and 1.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio were both career worsts.

If Street misses time this season, or is removed from his closer’s perch due to shoddy performance, then expect the Angels to turn to either Cam Bedrosian or Andrew Bailey in the ninth inning.