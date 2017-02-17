Barry Zito achieves unique feat for a Cy Young winner

Barry Zito is a multi-talented man. The former first-round pick (No. 9 overall in 1999) for the Athletics made it to the majors the year after he was selected. He would go on to make three All-Star Games, win the 2002 Cy Young award and win World Series rings with the Giants in 2010 and ‘12. He’s no Hall of Famer, but he had a very good career, one in which he made more than $137 million.

Now he’s onto another venture and making waves.

Zito is now a singer-songwriter in Nashville. He self-released an album titled “No Secrets” and it has hit the Billboard charts. He checks in at No. 15 on Americana/Folk Album Sales, No. 18 on Heatseekers Albums and No. 39 in Country Album Sales. Per Billboard, Zito is the first Cy Young winner to appear on any Billboard chart, which isn’t all too hard to believe.

Other former MLBers to hit the Billboard charts have been Bernie Williams (two Jazz albums since 2003) and Bronson Arroyo (“Covering the Bases” in 2005). [Source: Billboard]

Here is Zito with “Secret to Life:”

Hat-tip: Big League Stew