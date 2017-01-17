Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2017: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch announcement

The latest class of Hall of Famers will be introduced on Wednesday

Over the last month, we've covered the Hall of Fame eligible candidates every which way possible. On Wednesday, we'll learn just which of those players will gain admittance in Cooperstown. If that sounds like something you'be interested in watching, then you're in the correct spot.

Tim Raines is expected to be inducted into Baseball's Hall of Fame. Ron Vesely, Getty Images

Here's how to watch Wednesday's announcement.

When: 6 p.m. ET (coverage begins at 3 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m.)
TV: MLB Network
Streaming: MLB.com

It's worth noting that this could be a busy announcement. Based on publicly available ballots, three players (Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell, and Ivan Rodriguez) seem likely to be enshrined, while two others (Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero) have a chance -- depending on whether private ballots are sweeter on their cases than not. (Hoffman seems to be the more likely of those two, though who can say for certain.)

Whatever happens, you now have no excuse for missing the announcement.

