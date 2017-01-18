Baseball Hall of Fame results: Time not on Edgar Martinez's side despite momentum

When it comes to Edgar Martinez's Hall of Fame case, there's good news and bad news. On one hand, he has gone from 27 percent to 43.4 percent to 58.6 percent in the past three votes. That's some very meaningful momentum, and normally when we see that, the final result is eventual induction into the Hall of Fame.

Then again, this was Edgar's eighth year on the ballot, and the maximum has been trimmed to 10 years instead of 15.

In looking at the ballot, Edgar does see some positives in Lee Smith and the three inductees cleared from the ballot for next season. That might create some openings from voters who believed Martinez was the 11th- or 12th-most deserving candidate. Then again, voters aren't required to vote for 10 players -- it's only the maximum -- and we're seeing Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Scott Rolen and Omar Vizquel come on the ballot next season. Rolen and Vizquel aren't sure things, of course, but those who have Martinez down on their ballot might emphasize defense, and those two definitely have a huge advantage over Martinez there.

Then, in the final year of Martinez's eligibility, Mariano Rivera and Roy Halladay join the ballot.

Traditionally, once players start to gain momentum toward election, it continues to build. Still, sometimes it falls short. For example, Jack Morris went from 44 percent to 67.7 percent in four years, but then dipped to 61.5 percent in his 15th and final year.

In the case of Martinez, who played 18 seasons for the Seattle Mariners, he needs big increases in each of his final two years on the ballot in order to gain enshrinement into the Hall of Fame. He has the momentum, but the time factor is a major obstacle.