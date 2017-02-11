Baseball Twitter reacts to the death of Tigers and Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch

Detroit Tigers and Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch sadly passed away at age 87 on Friday. The life the Little Caesars Pizza founder lived should be a model for most Americans. He was unbelievably successful, generous and beloved.

Here's a sampling of what some had to say on Twitter in the wake of his death:

Heartbroken hearing of Mr I's passing. He was a family man. A self made man. A giving man. An icon for our city and nation. #RIPMrIllitch — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) February 11, 2017

when people talk about "the American Dream," it's stories like Ilitch — Matt Snyder (@MattSnyderCBS) February 10, 2017

Mike Ilitch influenced a city's sports culture -- and the city itself -- to a degree rarely (if ever) seen before in American history. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 11, 2017

RIP Mr I. Ive not been n ur organization long but I knew it was one I wanted to be a part of. We will rejoice in all u have done for Detroit — Daniel Norris (@DanielNorris18) February 11, 2017

Former Tigers manager Jim Leyland, on the passing of team owner Mike Ilitch: "I'm crushed right now. He did so much for me." — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) February 11, 2017

The effort, the spending, should be acknowledged, celebrated. Relative to peers, this wasn't an owner prioritizing his pockets. https://t.co/3rIZFkltZL — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 11, 2017

Fans of pro sports teams can't draw up a more ideal owner for their team than Mike Illitch. R.I.P. — Mike Cormack (@MikeCormack) February 11, 2017

Mr. I was what every sports fan and player wanted in an owner. Loved his city and was driven to win. He left his mark and will be missed. — CJ Nitkowski (@CJNitkowski) February 11, 2017

Mike Ilitch wanted to win and invested in his team to that end. We need more owners who give a damn. — Dayn Perry (@daynperry) February 11, 2017

Saddened to hear of Mr. Ilitch passing. He was a remarkable human and a champion for the city of Detroit. I am honored to play for his team. — James McCann (@JamesMcCann34) February 10, 2017

Sad to hear the news about Mr. I. I'm glad I got to meet him and be able to play for his team. #RIP — Jordan Zimmermann (@JZimmermann27) February 11, 2017

"We shared a lot of great memories," Dombrowski said about Ilitch. "He did everything you could have asked for from an owner, and more." — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) February 11, 2017