Baseball's proposed pace of play changes do not include a pitch clock
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wants his league's games to be shorter
Improved pace of play has been a priority for MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who is entering his third full season running the game. That the average contest lasted about four minutes longer in 2016 than 2015 undoubtedly irked Manfred. Unsurprisingly, some rule changes could be coming down the pipe that should shorten games.
The most commonly suggested tweak -- installing a pitch clock, similar to the one implemented throughout the minors -- does not appear to be on the table. Rather, the biggest alteration could be a reduction in mound visits, according to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post:
One proposal being discussed -- with "still a ways to go," a person in the loop cautioned -- is limiting mound visits at least by teammates, if not by coaches and managers as well.
Davidoff notes the players are concerned about "[disrupting] the pace to which they have become accustomed." As such, he draws a parallel to the complicated rules about when a hitter can leave the batter's box. Just what baseball needed -- more complex details.
Anyway, the goal is for the aforementioned change -- along with a few others that have not been reported -- to be in place by Opening Day. That gives both sides about, oh, two months to hammer out the details -- and actually less than that, presuming the players would want to use spring training to adjust to a new rulebook.
You could say, then, that the clock is ticking -- even if it won't be ticking between big-league pitches.
Our Latest Stories
-
Four positional changes you should know
Starling Marte and Christian Yelich will both slide to center field next season.
-
What if World Series was a Super Bowl?
People are talking about the Super Bowl, so let us talk about the Super Bowl
-
Tebow working with Murphy this offseason
Tebow and Daniel Murphy are neighbors in Florida
-
Five MLB trades that should happen
It's nearly time for pitchers and catchers to report, but don't count out the stove reheat...
-
Valle hits walk-off grand slam in Carib.
Valle signed a minor league deal with the Mariners this offseason
-
Potential No. 1 pick in '17 hits 100 mph
The Minnesota Twins are on the clock
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre