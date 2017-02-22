Best of MLB spring training picture days: Rays' Rasmus rocks a throwback beard

We’re in the first full week of spring training for each of the 30 MLB teams, which means many things. Among them, picture days! We’ll sometimes see players messing around and it’s hilarious to see some of the most famous players in the majors hold up a sign with their name on it. We also get a look at players in their new uniforms, such as Colby Rasmus in Rays gear:

Colby Rasmus has an interesting beard. USATSI

Wait, what in the world? Let’s get a closer look.

That’s a healthy neck beard on Mr. Rasmus. USATSI

OK, so that’s a throwback. A throw-way-back, in fact. Via the Google machine, I get more results looking like Rasmus’ facial hair on “1700s beards” than “1800s beards.”

Maybe Rasmus brings the neck beard back with a 40-homer season in a Rays jersey? Stranger things have happened (I think?).

Actually, no, this isn’t happening. Rasmus must’ve lost a bet or something, because he’s already abandoned the Amish look:

For all interested parties: pic.twitter.com/K0mGz9hOEQ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) February 22, 2017

Oh well, it was fun while it lasted (is “fun” the right word?).