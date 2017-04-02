Best promotions in MLB: Ranking every team's 2017 giveaways from 1 to 30

With the 2017 Major League Baseball season upon us, I decided for the third straight season to look through all the ballpark giveaways for the season and rank the top item from each team.

A few words before we get into it, though. First off, these are subjective so it’s possible that you’ll disagree and that’s OK. Disagreements about ballpark giveaways is hardly anything that should anger anyone. In that vein, I’m partial to certain things, such as bobbleheads. However, just a run-of-the-mill player bobblehead isn’t going to cut it. We need creativity. Speaking of which, creativity with any item is a good way to make the list. Some teams are outstanding about this, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers , Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners . Frankly, some other teams are pretty boring, such as the San Diego Padres , Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles .

The rankings below are just of the individual items, not the teams’ promotional calendar as a whole (the Dodgers would be No. 1 in the latter case). I should also point out that each of the 30 items on here are great and that a lower rankings doesn’t mean that something is bad.

So, again, I went through each team’s promotional calendar, picked what I thought is the best giveaway and ranked those 30. Let’s roll.

30. Padres

Aug. 19, Hall of Fame giveaway. We don’t even know what the giveaway is, but this is an incredibly weak promotional calendar. Even the jersey giveaways are just Padres jerseys and not individual players.

29. Minnesota Twins

On July 22, there’s a 1987 World Series champion beer stein giveaway. It’s cool. It’s just outshined by almost every other ballpark.

28. New York Yankees

I’ll go with Sept. 17’s 1977 World Series ring replica giveaway. It’s fine, I’m just not overly excited by much here. When you’re the Yankees, it’s not really necessary to have awesome giveaways.

27. Los Angeles Angels

They actually have a strong promotional calendar, with stuff like maracas, Mike Trout bobbleheads, Nolan Ryan bobbleheads and more. I’m going with a cooler backpack on May 12 here, though.

26. Phillies

The @Phillies Director of Merchandise, Scott Brandreth, gives you a first look at the team's giveaways this season.https://t.co/6yMR6VTjn9 — CSN Philly (@CSNPhilly) March 20, 2017

Nothing offensive here at all, as a Mike Schmidt bobblehead on July 8 is really cool. It’s just a bobblehead of a Hall of Famer.

25. Arizona Diamondbacks

I love the strikeout counter bobblehead idea, which we’ve seen in the past with Chris Sale and a few others. On July 22, the D-Backs roll out Robbie Ray .

24. Washington Nationals

There’s a Max Scherzer snow globe and Magic 8-ball (on opening day), but I’m going with the Chewbacca coozie on May 27 because I love Star Wars and beer. Perfect combo there.

23. Milwaukee Brewers

On Aug. 13, get your Bob Uecker magic 8-ball!

22. Chicago White Sox

White Sox giving away Hawk Harrelson "talking alarm clock" to fans at its May 13 game vs. San Diego. pic.twitter.com/gVvdMfvG8T — Danny Ecker (@DannyEcker) January 17, 2017

Many will hate this, but I find it incredibly difficult to dislike Hawk Harrelson (just accept what he is!). On May 13, there’s a Hawk alarm clock giveaway.

21. Pittsburgh Pirates

It's @fran_cervelli's birthday...



Perfect time to get your tickets to Francisco Cervelli Bobblehead Night!

TIX: https://t.co/ZTT1wbyXvL pic.twitter.com/3JfgK55sxl — Pirates (@Pirates) March 7, 2017

You want a Francisco Cervelli bobblehead? Maybe not, but what if it’s singing? On April 8, it’s the Cervelli “That’s amore” bobblehead, an homage to his heritage and walk-up song.

20. Kansas City Royals

On Sept. 30, their “Memorable Moments” bobblehead series concludes with George Brett. Surely it’s the pine tar incident.

19. Detroit Tigers

It would be higher, but it’s James McCann . Still, the July 29 giveaway is a James McCann removable mask bobblehead.

18. Orioles

New items include:MD flag script jersey, Machado Starting Lineup figure, @zbritton & Schoop bobbleheads, & 25th Anniv OPACY replica ballpark — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) February 9, 2017

Oriole Park at Camden Yards started the new revolution of breathtaking ballparks, getting away from the cookie cutter era. On Aug. 19, the O’s give away a 25th anniversary replica ballpark.

17. Boston Red Sox

Hanley Ramirez isn’t an overly popular player, but this necklace should be pretty well-received, given away on May 1:

MLB.com

16. Rays

One of my favorite bobbleheads from past years was Yadier Molina holding all his Gold Gloves. Here, the Rays take a page from that playbook, with Kevin Kiermaier holding his, given away on April 8. It should be noted that the Rays are strong overall, with a Chris Archer emoji pillow and Evan Longoria bubble blowing bobble also of note.

15. Miami Marlins

On July 3, there’s a Giancarlo Stanton Home Run Derby championship bobblehead. A few weeks later, in all likelihood, he’ll defend his title at home.

14. St. Louis Cardinals

On April 29, there’s a dual bobblehead of Matt Carpenter and Carlos Martinez , with Martinez showering Carpenter with water to celebrate a home run. Also, later in the year there’s a mystery Hall of Fame manager bobblehead, so that’s fun.

13. Cincinnati Reds

The Reds’ promo game is usually pretty strong and this is no exception. On June 17, the club honors Pete Rose and unveils his statue. The fans get replica Pete statues.

12. Colorado Rockies

Jersey giveaways are pretty rare, actually, and mostly the teams give out generic jerseys without names. The Rockies on May 27, however, give out Nolan Arenado jerseys.

11. Houston Astros

On Aug. 4, there’s a ceremony for newly minted Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, and with it comes a replica 1997 jersey of Bagwell’s. Great touch.

10. Dodgers

Be at Dodger Stadium when we honor #VIN on 5/3. First 40K in attendance receive this commemorative microphone.



🔗: https://t.co/dBCbQxROtR pic.twitter.com/SHFlnnIOYl — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 10, 2017





Longtime Dodgers fans will absolutely love this one and many other fan bases will be jealous. On May 3, there’s a Vin Scully ceremony and fans will receive a replica Vin microphone.

9. Toronto Blue Jays

We expect a lot of rain this year so get your @BringerofRain20 umbrella pres. by @SonnetInsurance April 16th! ☂️



🎟️ https://t.co/IBTV1hRR18 pic.twitter.com/yrPhLv1lpf — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 15, 2017

This is such a great idea to play off a player’s Twitter handle. Josh Donaldson’s Twitter name starts with “bringer of rain.” So on April 16, the Jays are giving away “bringer of rain” umbrellas with Donaldson’s likeness. Excellent touch.

8. Atlanta Braves

Ender Inciarte endeared himself to Braves fans everywhere with this catch:

On May 19, the Braves give a “Game Ender” bobblehead away. Beautiful.

7. San Francisco Giants

Some awesome #SFGiants promotional items. Retro bobblehead, Cueto shimmy bobble, cable car, Charlie Brown. pic.twitter.com/dpmJUuLbtd — Third and King (@ThirdandKing) March 29, 2017

You can’t go wrong with one of two choices here. There’s a Johnny Cueto “shimmy” bobble and a Jeff Samardzija “shark” snow glove (with a shark fin top!).

6. New York Mets

Noah Syndergaard bobblehead? That’s good, but it wouldn’t land here. No, the Mets are doing Syndergaard dressed as Thor bobblehead on July 22.

5. Cleveland Indians

May 24. Progressive Field.



Get your replica AL champs trophy courtesy of KeyBank! https://t.co/eUC5x3PO5Q pic.twitter.com/wMFXu5SHn1 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 5, 2017

The May 24 giveaway is the replica AL championship trophy.

4. Chicago Cubs

Among the giveaways at Cubs games this year:

-Champ parade confetti globe (6/20)

-Projection night light (7/9)

-Replica WS trophy (4/15) pic.twitter.com/XoweSrCEHC — Danny Ecker (@DannyEcker) February 21, 2017

It’s easy and obvious, but that doesn’t make it bad. On April 15, they are giving away a replica World Series trophy. In fact, all season they are giving away specific things about last year’s special run, such as commemorating Kris Bryant winning MVP and, obviously, the World Series title.

3. Texas Rangers

RT if you want this insane new Adrian Beltre bobblehead as much as WE do @Rangers ! pic.twitter.com/OlHO7ppEuG — 12up (@12upSport) February 28, 2017

On April 29, get your Adrian Beltre “dancing legs” bobble. What a great twist on one of the most likable players in baseball.

2. Oakland Athletics

Game of Thrones night is June 30 and there aren’t further details. But do there even need to be? Bring it on. I’m down.

MLB.com

I now have the theme song stuck in my head and that isn’t a complaint.

1. Mariners





Here's your very first look at the Ken Griffey Jr. Replica Statue.



Take yours home—& see the real thing—April 14: https://t.co/U3euUYUNHE pic.twitter.com/sHiWltM20N — Mariners (@Mariners) March 22, 2017

Ken Griffey Jr. is entering the Hall of Fame as the first player ever to be wearing a Mariners cap and on April 14, there’s a Junior replica statue giveaway at Safeco Field. The buck stops here. Overall, the Mariners have an utterly killer promotional calendar that includes at least five items that would not have ranked last on this list.