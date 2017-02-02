Beyoncé is pregnant with twins and the Minnesota Twins don't miss their chance

In case you avoided the internet yesterday, pop culture icon Beyoncé revealed she was pregnant with twins.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Twins took the logical step of reaching out to Beyoncé's via Twitter to offer her and hers some gear:

Hey @Beyonce, we heard the good news...



Where should we send these? pic.twitter.com/nTK6UGPSqa — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) February 2, 2017

Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z form one of the most successful, respected couples in the world. It only makes sense that the Twins -- or most any brand -- would want to get a rub from them. At the same time, there's a killer joke in here somewhere concerning the Carters' known Yankees fandom and the Yankees' past dominance over the Twins.

We'll have to think about that one and get back to you in, oh, about three or four days' time -- or roughly as long as those Yankees-Twins series used to last.