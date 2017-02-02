Beyoncé is pregnant with twins and the Minnesota Twins don't miss their chance
The Twins want to outfit Beyoncé's twins
In case you avoided the internet yesterday, pop culture icon Beyoncé revealed she was pregnant with twins.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Twins took the logical step of reaching out to Beyoncé's via Twitter to offer her and hers some gear:
Hey @Beyonce, we heard the good news...— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) February 2, 2017
Where should we send these? pic.twitter.com/nTK6UGPSqa
Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z form one of the most successful, respected couples in the world. It only makes sense that the Twins -- or most any brand -- would want to get a rub from them. At the same time, there's a killer joke in here somewhere concerning the Carters' known Yankees fandom and the Yankees' past dominance over the Twins.
We'll have to think about that one and get back to you in, oh, about three or four days' time -- or roughly as long as those Yankees-Twins series used to last.
Our Latest Stories
-
Report: Dodgers discussing Blanton, Romo
The Dodgers are looking to upgrade the bridge to Kenley Jansen
-
Halladay plans to return to baseball
It sounds like an advisory role at first, but maybe he'll eventually be a pitching coach
-
Indians add Logan to stellar bullpen
The high-strikeout lefty has been added to the fray via free agency
-
Yankees love Chapman despite past issues
The Yankees owners aren't worried about Chapman's past
-
Otani won't pitch in WBC
Otani is the best player in the world who isn't in the majors
-
Cards' Martinez inks five-year extension
The young right-hander was arbitration-eligible for the first time coming off a stellar 20...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre