Blue Jays' Jose Bautista catches Seattle snoozing, steals second base after a walk

Thanks to late home runs from Ezequiel Carrera and Justin Smoak, the Blue Jays beat the Mariners (TOR 4, SEA 2) at Safeco Field on Saturday night.

Two batters after Carrera's go-ahead home run in the eighth inning, Jose Bautista drew a walk, then he caught the Mariners napping and proceeded to steal second base. Check it out:

The Mariners just stopped paying attention after the walk, so Bautista broke for second. Smart play! Pretty embarrassing for Seattle.

Ultimately, nothing came of the walk-plus-steal from Bautista. The next batter grounded out to end the inning. Still, nice heads up play.