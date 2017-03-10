Blue Jays pitcher T.J. House gets struck in head by liner, leaves field in ambulance
House stayed on the ground until being stretchered off
Baseball had its first scary moment of the spring Friday afternoon, as Toronto Blue Jays left-handed pitcher T.J. House was struck in the head by a John Hicks line drive in the ninth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers.
House stayed down until an ambulance arrived and he was stretchered off, but did offer the somber crowd a somewhat positive sign, giving a thumbs up:
T.J. House gives a thumbs-up sign as he's wheeled into ambulance.— Jason Beck (@beckjason) March 10, 2017
T.J. House struck by a hard-hit liner from John Hicks. He's down and receiving medical attention.— Jason Beck (@beckjason) March 10, 2017
EMT unit on the field attending to T.J. House, who's still lying on ground. They're getting him onto a stretcher.— Jason Beck (@beckjason) March 10, 2017
House, 27, is in Toronto’s camp as a non-roster invitee. He appeared in four games with the Cleveland Indians last season.
UPDATE: It appears that House got some great news at the hospital:
That’s very encouraging.
