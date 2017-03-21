Blue Jays reportedly nearing multiyear extension with manager John Gibbons
Gibbons has led the Blue Jays to three winning seasons in a row
The Toronto Blue Jays lost some familiar faces this winter -- like Edwin Encarnacion, R.A. Dickey and Brett Cecil. Yet one Blue Jays fixture who’ll be remaining in town for the foreseeable future? Manager John Gibbons.
On Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported the two sides were finalizing a “multi-year” agreement, with hopes of having it in place by Opening Day:
According to the source, the Blue Jays new front office regime was impressed both by Gibbons’ in-game management and his ability to control the clubhouse. They cited his willingness to let the players be themselves, which has worked well in a clubhouse full of strong personalities.
Gibbons, who is in his second stint as Blue Jays skipper, has led Toronto to three consecutive winning seasons. His overall record with the Blue Jays now sits at 644-614 -- a .512 winning percentage that places him within percentage points of Cito Gaston (.516), the longest-tenured skipper in franchise history.
Of course, depending on how long Gibbons’ new deal is, he could well top Gaston -- he’s 473 games, or just shy of three seasons’ worth of games, away from a tie.
