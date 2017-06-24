Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna dealing with mental issues: 'I'm not myself right now'

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was unavailable on Friday night and his manager, John Gibbons, wouldn't say much more than that Osuna wasn't feeling well. Saturday morning, Osuna revealed to reporters that he's been dealing with some mental issues.

Osuna: "I'm not myself right now. I don't know how to explain it. I'm just a little bit lost right now." Says never experienced it before. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 24, 2017

The 22-year-old Osuna took over as closer for the Jays in 2015 and has been excellent in the role. He's closed down 19 saves in 22 chances this season with a 2.48 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 29 innings. There's certainly nothing to worry about physically, but fighting possible mental illness is nothing to take lightly.

Osuna did tell reporters that he's working with a psychiatrist. Hopefully he gets the help he needs and gets things under control as soon as he can. In the meantime, expect the Blue Jays to give him all the time and support he needs.

As far as on-field matters, Ryan Tepera, Aaron Loup and Jason Grilli are late-inning options for the Blue Jays, but all three took their lumps in a blown game on Friday (Tepera gave up three runs in one inning, Loup took the loss and Grilli blew the save). The best option by a mile is Osuna, but his mental well-being is obviously of much greater importance than winning a few games.